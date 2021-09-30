VEGANOK TG NEWS: the new weekly edition is online

New edition of the weekly review: in this video of a few minutes, here are the main news edited in the last seven days by our editorial staff.

Vegetable nutrition, sustainability, ethics, characters and much more: every week we tell you about the vegan world, through news and insights edited by the editorial staff of VEGANOK Network. What are you waiting for? The road to change starts with awareness!

Watch the video with all the news of the week:

We talked about it when it was still a prototype, we saw it land in starred restaurants in Barcelona and now it’s ready to be sold in the supermarket: NovaMeat’s 3D printed vegetable meat will arrive in large retailers next year. To announce it in these days was Giuseppe Scionti, CEO and founder of the company, at the «Italian Tech Week» – an event dedicated to technological innovations held in Turin. The Italian Scionti founded NovaMeat in 2017, in Spain, to obtain an alternative to animal products that was sustainable and nutritious. He found that current meat alternatives on the market are limited to hamburgers, croquettes or meatballs – products that lack the fibrous consistency typical of steak or chicken. Using tissue engineering and bio-printing, he created a product based on water, yellow beans, vegetable oils, flavors and algae, with the same texture, appearance and nutritional properties as products of animal origin.

3D printed vegan meat arrives in supermarkets, debuting in 2022

The future belongs to the children, and apparently we are in good hands. According to a BBC Good Food survey, in the UK more than 20% of children between 5 and 16 years old are vegan or would like to become one in the next future. The analysis, which involved 1,004 participants between July and August of this year, generally reveals a focus on sustainability that also concerns the use of plastic: 44% would like food to be plastic free within 10 years, but only 37% believe this can actually happen. As for nutrition, it turned out that across the Channel, 8% of children and young people in that age group follow a vegan diet, while 13% are vegetarians. Of those who follow an omnivorous diet, 15% would like to be vegan and 21% would like a vegetarian diet for themselves. The report does not clarify the reasons behind these responses, but it is likely that they have to do with the increasing sensitivity to environmental issues and animal welfare.

United Kingdom: According to a survey, more and more children and young people are vegan or want to become one

Leonardo DiCaprio puts his hand to his wallet in the name of a more sustainable food system, this time by investing in two companies that produce lab-grown meat, Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat. The actor – a well-known environmentalist, as well as one of the first and most important financiers of Beyond Meat – has joined the supporters of this innovative production technology, as a consultant and financier (with a sum currently unknown). “One of the most effective ways to combat the climate crisis is radically reshape our global food system” said the Oscar-winning actor on social media, which he long ago tapped for encourage 37 million followers to consume vegan meat. Although not vegan, DiCaprio has repeatedly stressed the importance of decreasing meat consumption for the good of the planet and has lent its notoriety – as well as its finances – to the environmental cause, starting in 1998 with the founding of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

Loading... Advertisements

DiCaprio makes an encore: after vegan meat, the actor invests in lab-grown meat

Volvo is preparing to eliminate leather from the interiors of its electric cars, starting with the C40 Recharge. In its place? Nordic, material obtained from PET bottles, but also leather created with recycled corks from the wine industry. The company is also committed to eliminating the use of materials that could contain animal derivatives such as glues, inks and tires, to make its cars completely vegan. The commitment is to make only electric and animal-free cars by 2030.

See you next Thursday with the news of the week!

Support free information too! Choose VEGANOK certified products for your purchases and invite your acquaintances to do the same.

Only with the participation of all will we be able to make a difference for the protection of the planet.