Vegedream criticized on Twitter for covering Justin Timberlake

Vegedream uploaded the clip of theIntro from his next album, Pandora’s box, which is confirmed for release on April 29. A clip that has generated many reactions on Twitter!

This Thursday, April 7, Vegedream was back with a new track and its clip. simply titled Introit was the 1st track of his new album LPandora’s box, which he also confirmed the release date: April 29, after 3 years of absence on disc. Indeed, his 1st album, Ategbanwas released in 2019. Certified gold, it included the single She is good her mother, with Ninho. But the new track from Vegedream has a whole different color, a whole different theme. Those who have a heart all end up suffering…” An introspective piece in which the author of Bring home the cup make the point. He draws up an inventory of his relationships, and thanks those who have accompanied and supported him in his life and his choices, then he announces the color for the future… his new album. But if some were pleased with the poignant text of the piece, others preferred to dwell on a very particular passage…

Vegedream – Intro :

Vegedream gives a rant, Booba takes it back [Vidéos]

Twitterers are ruthless…

While we also find Vegedream on a track with Nej’, a title called BandageInternet users have set out to make fun of a certain passage of‘Intro. This excerpt where he sings: “You will cry rivers…”which clearly appears to be a translation of Justin Timbelrake’s song, Cry Me a River (from the album justified released in 2002 and produced by Timbaland and Scott Storch). Especially since we find choirs behind the lead voice of Vegedream, as in Justin’s version, and in the clip, Vege finds himself under drops of water as in the video of the American singer who is under his rain. A nod from the Orleans resident to the US pop star who did not go over to the side of the twittos who, a little harsh towards Vegedream, did not go with a dead hand to criticize his choice… A lack of taste for some, unthinkable to touch this classic for others, the users of the blue bird network have shown themselves to be ruthless. A surge of hatred which has, moreover, placed Justin Timberlake in Top Trends!

Justin Timberlake- Cry Me a River :

Fortunately, Internet users came to the defense of Vegedream, surprised to see how violent Twitter could be and, the singer, arouse so much hatred, preferring to stay focused on the meaning of the lyrics…

