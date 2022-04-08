Vegedream criticized on Twitter for covering Justin Timberlake

Vegedream uploaded the clip of theIntro from his next album, Pandora’s box, which is confirmed for release on April 29. A clip that has generated many reactions on Twitter!

This Thursday, April 7, Vegedream was back with a new track and its clip. simply titled Introit was the 1st track of his new album LPandora’s box, which he also confirmed the release date: April 29, after 3 years of absence on disc. Indeed, his 1st album, Ategbanwas released in 2019. Certified gold, it included the single She is good her mother, with Ninho. But the new track from Vegedream has a whole different color, a whole different theme. “Those who have a heart all end up suffering…” An introspective piece in which the author of Bring home the cup make the point. He draws up an inventory of his relationships, and thanks those who have accompanied and supported him in his life and his choices, then he announces the color for the future… his new album. But if some were pleased with the poignant text of the piece, others preferred to dwell on a very particular passage…

Intro…. appointment on April 29 for the album Pandora’s box 🙌🏾 here we go! pic.twitter.com/22s2StDk2V — Vegedream (@VegedreamGagnoa) April 6, 2022

Vegedream – Intro :

Twitterers are ruthless…

While we also find Vegedream on a track with Nej’, a title called BandageInternet users have set out to make fun of a certain passage of‘Intro. This excerpt where he sings: “You will cry rivers…”which clearly appears to be a translation of Justin Timbelrake’s song, Cry Me a River (from the album justified released in 2002 and produced by Timbaland and Scott Storch). Especially since we find choirs behind the lead voice of Vegedream, as in Justin’s version, and in the clip, Vege finds himself under drops of water as in the video of the American singer who is under his rain. A nod from the Orleans resident to the US pop star who did not go over to the side of the twittos who, a little harsh towards Vegedream, did not go with a dead hand to criticize his choice… A lack of taste for some, unthinkable to touch this classic for others, the users of the blue bird network have shown themselves to be ruthless. A surge of hatred which has, moreover, placed Justin Timberlake in Top Trends!

Justin Timberlake- Cry Me a River :

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE COME SEE!!!!!!! https://t.co/VMTxGX8ipN — $$$ (@ashtnknw) April 7, 2022

Vegedream I will never forgive you for this chorus https://t.co/E30OaC417h — Doudou Noir (@deymboss777) April 7, 2022

Thank you Vegedream for giving me a smile. I was not in great shape but his “You’re going to cry rivers” I had a real laugh 😭 — 🔮 (@HitchensIsBack) April 7, 2022

Vegedream sometimes when he releases certain sounds I have the impression that he wants us to win it because as you can sample Justin Timberlake and turn the song into you will cry rivers 💀💀💀 — DADA MEASURE 1M71 🧍🏾 ♀️ (@Banzaaaakay) April 7, 2022

“Crying a river” but it’s a zinzin Vegedream you have to respect the classic sh — . (@yunpimook) April 7, 2022

justin timberlake needs to take him to court https://t.co/50gMJnffUg — adna (@nahmamii) April 7, 2022

Mdrr really Vegedream what he did on the classic cry me a river I will not forgive. No no I refuse “you’re going to cry rivers” and like at the studio they let him do it???? — Lovergirl (@Unebellae) April 7, 2022

But actually I don’t understand

No one from his team told him?!

There was no performer by his side when he covered the song?! Really it’s too much 😭#vegedream #justintimberlake https://t.co/6Dlo56RCT8 — Salimata (@itsmesali) April 7, 2022

No but there stop everything!!! Vegedream he didn’t even get bored at all. He took “cry me a river” by Justin Timberlake, he typed Google translate and presto the case was folded. I’m sick of it https://t.co/seDdunSkz8 — Homer Dalors 💫🇨🇫 (@joscel1) April 7, 2022

You have to mix Vegedream there it’s not possible, when did he think that killing Justin Timberlake’s “Cry me a river” was a good idea?

Cut him the wifi it’s good it’s too much — Sam 🥥 (@SamSolissss) April 7, 2022

Genre Vegedream he went into the studio, he yelled “PlEuReR des riviÈèèrEs” and nobody said anything to him? Nooo, you see when you are told that your friends who say “louuurd bro” in the studio are too hypocritical there, that’s it. — 𝚁𝚊𝚟𝚊𝚐𝚎⚡️ (@lvnsky_) April 7, 2022

“You’re going to cry rivers” but vegedream plays what the 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/aBUemzJ11U — unbothered 😌 (@fattyvirgo) April 7, 2022

Justin timberlake he will see himself in TT then see his and call his lawyers https://t.co/XqoDRb518M — Lena🐺 (@elnarse) April 7, 2022

Oh Vegedream you are really abusing plagiarism! France thanks you for the work in 2018… but that’s too much! https://t.co/PJsZsJJLTm — JM Indomitable 🇨🇲🦁⚽️ (@j3mcqfd) April 7, 2022

I saw Justin Timberlake in #TT I said to myself: “Wow, what crazy thing did he do?!” Nah nah it’s Vegedream who is banging his classic in Google Translate mode. — Mahi (@justmahee) April 7, 2022

I hope Justin Timberlake will release a cover of “The Leak” https://t.co/Ym6X8iGTtK — Butters (@FCButters) April 7, 2022

Justin Timberlake after listening to this song… https://t.co/HJNnePC9WT pic.twitter.com/0T13gymspk —Roxy Rash (@MilaSem15) April 7, 2022

Fortunately, Internet users came to the defense of Vegedream, surprised to see how violent Twitter could be and, the singer, arouse so much hatred, preferring to stay focused on the meaning of the lyrics…

Vegedream is always resentment. Can we be resentful like that? Tjr jealousy, people blame him ptdrr but who are they?? Doesn’t it end?? — Bova. (@LoryKya) April 7, 2022

Vegedream’s intro is amazing!!! Poignant words 😩 — AFRICAN CHAMPIONS 🌟🇸🇳 (@assamanepeulh) April 6, 2022

They are smashing my guy vegedream wsh Twitter this is hard 🤣🤣 — S. K. O. T™️ (@skot971) April 7, 2022

“Those who have a heart all end up suffering…” The intro’ of Vegedream’s new project is something really 🫶🏼 Poignant text, sensible words. pic.twitter.com/Xc5T648YU5 — Julianna Domingues (@Juliannadmgs) April 7, 2022

I don’t like Vegedream but here what it presents… hats off to the artist https://t.co/gaNRM77GD5 — 12 12 (@Wilfried_isc) April 7, 2022