Vegetable diet, interview with Robert Cheeke: “How it affects health”

Face to face with the American bodybuilder who feeds on the plant-based diet

Benedetta Spada

There vegetable diet with its contribution of fibers, antioxidants and phytonutrients it has recently been awarded by athletes. The first results of some scientific studies say that in addition to the health benefit, it gives excellent strength and endurance results for athletes. An ideology shared by Matt Frazier, marathon runner, founder and CEO of the No Meat Athlete platform, and Robert Cheeke, with whom we spoke (their book has now been translated into Italian, The Plant-based diet for athletes and runners). Robert Cheeke is a plant based bodybuilder who started body building right after he changed his diet.

What do scientific studies say about the plant-based diet in relation to performance and recovery times?

“Many studies are underway, but those to which the book refers (such as the 2021 one on 20-year-olds), suggest that nothing changes. It does not matter whether the proteins are of vegetable source or not for the growth of muscle mass. A vegetable diet with supplementation of highly absorbable vitamins B12 such as the vitamin composed of methylcobalamin and adenosylcobalamin, allows you to be more performing and healthier. In a latest study by HIFT, High Intensity Functional Training, with pea proteins, they the same results were verified: no difference between omnivores and plant-only eaters “.

Are there other athletes who no longer eat animal products like you?

“The book collects the testimonies of dozens of vegetarian athletes who play sports at a professional level and then continue all their lives. The preface is by Michael Greger, a well-known American doctor who supports the plant based movement for health, which confirms from the point of view doctor how the vegetable diet is not only good for you but also makes you stronger and more resistant. Well-being is greater for those who eat only vegetables “.

A group of athletes has been created who are proud to be fed only with vegetables. You do bodybuilding and you don’t eat meat, would you like to tell us how you became part of this movement?

“Our intent is to be inclusive and popular in choosing a plant-based diet. Plant-based of all vegetarian diets was the most inclusive term, it means based from 80% to 100% on vegetables. Once a person new faces the new diet is supported by others. In the book, for example, we give the advice to count calories only for a week to determine the individual need, and then use intuition to choose the right food for us “.

What advice would you give to an athlete to maintain high training rates with a plant-based diet?

“My advice for making a transition from an omnivorous to a plant-based diet is to start reducing the non-vegetable and increasing the vegetable portion to an identical caloric level. Fruit is a great food after and during training. . Low calorie, fast digested, moisturizing, full of vitamins, antioxidants. Drinking coconut water brings electrolytes, hydration, and sodium to the body. There are many diet tips and food pairings in the book. ”

What do you answer to those who claim that there are shortages for those who do not eat meat?

“When you think of the vegetarian diet, in addition to the protein myth we have already talked about, you think of B12 deficiencies. But who is not deficient in B vitamins? I would add that the body stores B12, so they can be done vitamin supplementation cycles and then interrupting them. For essential fatty acids such as Omega 3, the market agrees with the vegetable source, when faced with the concerns of mercury pollution in fish. Algae, nuts, hemp in small doses are better. The body is not able to make them and therefore they can be put on the plate every day “.