Vegetable or almond milk, it is not milk: reveals Profeco

If you are one of those who consume frequently almond milk, This information will surely interest you since the Federal Consumer Protection Office (prophet) made a analysis of different brands of vegetable milk and disclosed what its components are.

The results showed that some of these products they are not milk, as brands usually sell them. In addition, Profeco revealed what vegetable drinks are made of, take note so you know what suits you.

Vegetable or almond milk, it is not milk: reveals Profeco. Photo: Pixabay

disproportionate cost

According to the attorney, the cost of these products is disproportionate in relation to their ingredients, which means that you pay more for what you are actually buying. The difference between these vegetable drinks and normal milk is the amount of nutrients they provide to the body, with almond milk being lower since it does not contain protein, fat and calcium.

For this reason, the National Laboratory for Consumer Protection carried out an analysis of a total of 22 vegetable drinks called “liquid foods or drinks” made of coconut, rice, soy, almonds, oats and coconut with almonds.

What was evaluated was:

  • That their labels comply with the standard: “General labeling specifications for prepackaged food and non-alcoholic beverages: Commercial and health information” (N OM-051-SCF I / SSA1-2010).
  • That the net content corresponds to that declared and its label is true.
  • The contents of protein, fat, sugars (glucose, fructose, sucrose and lactose), sodium and calcium were evaluated.
  • The type of fat was analyzed to verify if they are of vegetable origin (almond, coconut, soy, etc.).

Profeco confirmed that these vegetable drinks have microorganisms that cause damage to health. In addition, she determined that the main component of the evaluated beverages is water (92 to 98 percent) in addition to sugars, fats and proteins from the vegetable with which they were prepared.

Similarly, he pointed out that almond, rice, coconut, oatmeal and almond with coconut drinks provide the least protein, unlike soy drinks where its content is higher, even similar to that of some brands of cow’s milk.

These types of non-dairy milks also contain sodium, which comes from emulsifiers and stabilizers, which are used in their manufacture to help maintain a single phase in the product. Some brands add salt and 3 percent sugar, depending on each manufacturer’s formula.

Finally, Profeco determined that to make 1 liter of vegetable milk you need:

  • Coconut milk: 3 tablespoons of coconut
  • Oat milk: 3 tablespoons of oatmeal
  • Almond milk: 8 almonds
  • Rice milk: Half a cup or 4 tablespoons of rice

