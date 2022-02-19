“Vegetables are the best medicine for our body”

Angelita Alfaro was born 81 years ago (she will be on March 1) in Cervera de Río Alhama, although she admits with great sadness that, at 17 and “because working with espadrilles was no longer enough”, she had to go to ‘serve’ Pamplona. Since then she has lived in the capital of Navarra, although she has not forgotten her origins and therefore, «I have Santa Ana –patron saint of Cervera– at the head of my bed and she is already bored of asking her for so many things. I ask less of San Gil, because since we are from the other neighborhood…».

With the sympathy of a lucid octogenarian, Angelita Alfaro recalls how she began in the world of cooking with her mother and how she has come to write 25 cookbooks, “more than Karlos Arguiñano”, the last of them, recently presented under the title of ‘I love you green’. «I wanted it to be titled, ‘Verde que te Quiero Verde’ because it’s about vegetables, but those from the publisher told me that that was a very famous verse and that it couldn’t be, so we left it at ‘Te Quiero Verde’.

The last book of her prolific literary career, always with cooking and gastronomy as the driving force, captures well what Angelita Alfaro is: «It is a book of recipes from lifelong, those made by mothers and, as we say in Cervera, of those that stick to the kidney. None of those that are tiny preparations and are served on large plates ». But in addition to the recipes, she accompanies some elaborations with poetry that she herself has created. “It’s that I like to write more than notaries,” she says, “and I’ve been writing my poetry for more than 30 years.”

Gone are the difficult times in Cervera. “My mother was the cook in the school canteen. Since there was a lot of poverty, at school she had 108 children to feed them. I helped her when she could but she told me that ‘there will be time for you to cook’ and then in the afternoons, I would make espadrilles, but work began to be absent and I had to go to Pamplona. I wanted to be a cook, but they made me serve because she was young and pretty».

work to help



The work did not scare her because already in the town, as a child she took advantage of any free time to lend a hand at home: «On Saturdays I distributed Primi’s fish to the doctor, the priest, the Civil Guard and then in the afternoon I went to José Iñarre’s house to make braids for espadrilles. Then on Sundays she was the babysitter for eight kids », she clearly recalls.

Already in Pamplona, ​​«my aunt Marcelina told me that with how well I wrote, I should write a cookbook. I wrote a lot, but I didn’t know anything. And when I was older, they told me that there was a typing course at INEM and that I should sign up. There I went, with my 47 years, with ‘mocicos’ of 17. She was the mother of all. They were preparing for oppositions, to work in offices, I wasn’t… So I asked them to let me write about whatever I wanted and so I put together 435 pages with 435 recipes with which I presented myself at a publishing house in San Sebastián and they told me that they were in charge of editing it”, he comments while he is waiting for “some delicious meatballs that I am preparing for tomorrow”.

In this way he wrote his first book, «with the recipes I had learned from my mother and my aunts Aurora, Julia, Martina… I always write about traditional Navarran and Riojan food. I never forget La Rioja and its vegetables, which are exquisite and, furthermore, they are the best medicine for our body». However, he admits that his favorite dish is “potatoes with chorizo ​​and some almond fardelejos for dessert.”

Now, when he looks back, he acknowledges that “having written three recipe books for Planeta” seems like a dream to him and modestly adds: “I have written more books than Arguiñano, but because I started much earlier.”

Everything that this woman from Cervera knows about cooking –and that she has told on RNE, Cadena Ser, Onda Cero and even on a series of programs on Canal Cocina, in addition to her 25 books– she has learned self-taught «because I I have never been to a cooking school» although many times he has been close to the best. In fact, she remembers with emotion a tribute that the Basque Culinary Center paid to the great master of Basque chefs, Luis Irízar, now deceased. «There were about 200 cooks there, well, 199 cooks and a cook who was me. The only one. Irízar was a great man. He has given me great sorrow for the recent loss of him ».