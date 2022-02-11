Vegetarian and vegan diet: all the advice of Evelina Flachi

Lto vegetarian and vegan diets they are no longer just a fashion, but they represent one awareness choice to promote the health and well-being of all. And keep the cardiovascular risk at bay of those who consume a lot of red meat and saturated fats, as various studies in the scientific literature have now confirmed. A mostly vegan diet and better a vegetarian one, more varied, if correctly planned and customized with theessential supervision of the nutritionistcan promote good health in adults.

Vegetarian diet, trend on the rise

Since 2014 the month of January has become synonymous with Veganuary, the annual initiative conceived by the British non-profit organization of the same name which, during the first month of the year, invites people to follow a vegan lifestyle. But the trend of the vegetarian diet also affects all the other months, more and more.

According to the data collected by the delivery platform Uber Eats“The growth of this phenomenon it is also detected by Uber Eats that, compared to the same period of the previous year, recorded a 160% increase in orders for plant-based dishes. Restaurants are also increasingly answering this huge question as the veganism is more and more widespread: in the food delivery application, in fact, they are restaurants with vegan options increased by 28%“. (Source: Uber Eats internal data Jan 2018 – Jan 2022)

Rome, Milan and Bologna the most veg

The podium of the ‘most vegan cities’ in Italy it is populated by Rome, Milan and Bologna, followed by Naples and Reggio Emilia. And in the ranking of more ordered dishes and most loved, the first place is confirmed vegetable burgerfollowed by miso ramen and vegetarian ravioli.

Even in terms of desserts, the choice is towards a cuisine less rich in saturated fats and more oriented towards a vegetarian diet. Specifically, the past two years are orders of various types of confectionery increased: wholemeal croissants, aloe vera and jam, banana and chocolate brownie, raw food cakes, tiramisu and orange plumcake.

Vegetarian diet and proteins: the right combinations

Do-it-yourself is strongly discouraged to follow a vegetarian or vegan meal plan. The risk is not to be underestimated, because not knowing how to combine protein nutrients and fats with vegetables means following an unbalanced diet that can lead to severe nutritional deficiencies and metabolic disorders. «It is very important in the vegan choice maintain a good nutritional balance especially with respect to protein intake that we can find in the choice of right combinations “, explains the doctor Evelina FlachiNutritionist and Food Science Specialist, Expert in Functional Nutrition and Food Education.

Essential legumes and cereals: here’s why

“THE both fresh and dried legumes they are widely used for this, but it is important to emphasize that they provide in general amino acids of medium biological value because they are deficient in sulfur amino acids such as methionine and cysteine.

For this we can choose recipes that them complement with other vegetable proteins such as cerealsrich in these 2 amino acids, but poor in lysine and tryptophan present in legumes giving the meal a good protein value similar to that of meat, but obviously with a different caloric value », explains Dr. Flachi.

Raw vegetables, oil seeds and dried fruit at each meal

“I also recommend consuming ad every meal, in addition to cooked ones, also raw vegetables because they are richer in antioxidants and assimilable vitamins as well as oil seeds and dried fruit in the dose of at least 30gr per day useful for maintaining a good individual energy intake throughout the day. To vary, I recommend consuming vegetables also in the form of extracts prepared with at least 2/3 seasonal vegetables and a fruit enriched as you like with spices like ginger and turmeric », continues the expert.

Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D

«To avoid any nutritional deficiencies, those who follow a vegetarian or even more vegan diet should remember the intake of vitamin B12 and D. In any case, if as adults we want to make a definitive vegan choice it is good to ask your doctor for advice who will be able to recommend adequate blood tests to check over time », recommends Flachi.

