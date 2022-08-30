Vegetarian Harry Styles at his best between romance, tours and films.

The singer won the Video Music Award for best album of the year: Harry’s House.”

Harry Styles is on tour and it was during his concert at Madison Square Garden that he made the confession of not eating meat. This happened after his fans threw chicken nuggets at him on stage and asked him to eat them.

The now soloist, a former member of the One Direction group, picked up the food from the stage and asked who had thrown it? Given this, the public asked him to eat it, to which he replied: “I don’t eat chicken, I’m sorry, I don’t eat meat.”

The interpreter of: “As It Was”, is about to release a movie and as director he has his girlfriend, actress Olivia Wilde, with whom he was very affectionate during the wedding of his manager and friend Jeffrey Azoff.

And speaking of cinema, the actress Anne Hathaway will star in a film based on Harry Styles, it is the adaptation of the book: “The Idea of ​​You”, written by Robinne Lee, which is inspired by the singer Styles and his stay with the One Direction band.

Harry Styles is 28 years old and has won several awards throughout his career, including: Grammy for best pop solo performance, for his single: “Watermelon Sugar”, two Brit awards, a Billboard award, four MTV awards, among others.

