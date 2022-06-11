Vehicle Restriction 2022 | Will there be a restriction this Saturday June 11 in Santiago?

East Saturday June 11 change the digits of the Vehicular restrictiona measure applied in the Metropolitan region (RM) and that seeks to lower the high pollution index especially in this winter period where ventilation conditions are not optimal.

It should be noted that the days Saturdays and Sundays there is no such restrictionHowever, the Metropolitan Regional Presidential Delegation indicated that Environmental Pre-Emergency is declared for this Saturday in the RM, so there will be vehicles that will not be able to circulate.

The driving ban applies to certain cars, trucks, motorcycles and buses that will have a restriction daily two digits on the perimeter interior of the Amerigo Vespucio ring -in addition to San Bernardo and Puente Alto- of Monday to Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

This is the perimeter in which the Vehicle Restriction applies, in addition to the communes of San Bernardo and Puente Alto.

What vehicles have vehicle restrictions this Saturday June 11 in the Metropolitan Region?

As stated above, the vehicles that will not be able to circulate in the mentioned perimeter during this saturday june 11 between the 7:30 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. corresponds to patents that end in the following digits:

Vehicles with a green stamp registered before September 1, 2011: Without restrictions.

Vehicles without a green seal: 4, 5, 6 and 7.

Motorcycles registered since 2002 and before September 1, 2010 : Without restrictions.

Motorcycles manufactured before 2002: 4 and 5.

Private intercity and rural passenger transport buses without a green seal: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9.

Freight transport without green stamp: 4, 5, 6 and 7.

Freight transport with a green seal: 4 and 5.

For this Saturday, more digits were included due to the environmental pre-emergency.

What happens if I do not respect the Vehicle Restriction?

If a person is caught missing this measure, will receive a fine of between 1 and 1.5 UTM (Come in $56,762 and $85,143). This same sanction applies to those who circulate along an environmental axis on days of pre-emergency or environmental emergency.

It should also be noted that the Government has more than 400 cameras to detect automatically to vehicles that do not comply with the restriction.

Check with the digits of your patent

For those who still have doubts about the vehicular restrictionfrom the Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications enabled the sites fiscalizacion.cl Y log query for the users themselves to verify the information directly.

