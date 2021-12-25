Vela, Sydney-Hobart 2021 kicks off tomorrow after a year off. 91 boats competing – OA Sport

After a year of hiatus due to the pandemic, the legendary is finally back Sydney-Hobart. Tomorrow, at 1 pm local time (3 am in Italy), the 76th edition of one of the most prestigious and demanding offshore regattas of the international sailing circuit.

91 teams will be participating, on boats between 10 and 33 meters in length, ready to tackle the 628-mile route to Hobart, Tasmania. Covid has limited the presence of foreign boats in Australia, but they are still in the fleet three 100-foot supermaxis and many racers between 40 and 60 feet.

In the line of honor it will therefore be a three-way challenge Black Jack (owner Peter Harburg, skipper Mark Bradford), Law Connect (ex InfoTrack, with owner Christian Beck and co-skippers Chris Nicholson and Tony Mutter) e SHK Scallywag (owner Seng Huang Lee and veteran David Witt as skipper at the 25th Sydney-Hobart).

Absent LDV Comanche, real winner of three of the last five editions, which also holds the absolute record (set in 2017) with a time of 1 day, 9 hours, 15 minutes and 24 seconds. Matt Allen’s Ichi Ban is on the way, reigning champion in the plywood standings.

Credit: Alvov / Shutterstock.com