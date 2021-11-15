Veleno 8, Gemitaiz and MadMan: text, meaning and everything you need to know about the new piece
The contents include numerous artists (such as Nicholas Cage, Hugh Grant, Billy Bob Thorton, Schwarznegger, Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves, Michael Fassbender, Baggio, Ronald), who do not spare violent scenarios, revealing a convinced artistic supremacy with true lineage rhymes rap kings.
It’s still
The other “Poison 8”
Already in 2019, however, the streamer CaneSecco had provoked the two rappers by releasing a piece entitled Poison VIII (even the cover had the same graphics, text and image as the original, except that instead of a poisoned apple there was a scrotum). In which he hadn’t sent them to say or to his ex-friend Gemitaiz (one who hadn’t made a tough rhyme since Roman affair, according to him) nor to MadMan (more fake than the fake Milan accent, the most delicate insult). The two have never yet sued the rapper to sanction an end to hostilities (or the fact that in reality there never was). Who knows why … perhaps to avoid further free advertising to the opponent? It cannot be said.
Now we just have to wait for “Veleno 9”
CaneSecco, when in doubt, applies the “don’t care about them, but rap and raise”. And he does it immediately on Instagram by referring to a new Twitch appointment in which he already promises the release of Poison 9. The haters go wild and point to CaneSecco as a “failure” and “in search of fame”; Gemitaiz and MadMan do not reply (deliberately?). Not bad: talk about it well, talk about it badly, the doses of poison injected in these days already give new life – deadly or vital whether you want to understand it – to aficionados of one or the other side, which had been in silent wait for some time.
