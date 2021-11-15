Veleno 8, Gemitaiz and MadMan: text, meaning and everything you need to know about the new piece

It’s the Gemitaiz, I still answer you, what?

You spin with bots, at least you are a flop

I’m avenging hip hop like Holy Ghost

For posterity with posters in the room with Uniposca And our signature in places like a gang

We all have red eyes like a carousel

Broski, we are the monsters of this stuff

I have much greater skills than last time

The contents include numerous artists (such as Nicholas Cage, Hugh Grant, Billy Bob Thorton, Schwarznegger, Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves, Michael Fassbender, Baggio, Ronald), who do not spare violent scenarios, revealing a convinced artistic supremacy with true lineage rhymes rap kings.

Go out in sixty seconds as Nicolas Cage

I line you the chain that you will have won so much on eBay

Black and white in film, between ‘, like the haine

Brother, we’re Apple, you’re like Huawei

It’s still

And even though it’s January, I feel like I’m in Cairo

I’m flying, autopilot

Lyrical asshole, Billy Bob Thorton

Maximum yield, but with minimal effort You lock yourself in the studio like in church and you don’t get there with flow, bro

You are not a pro, bro

The other “Poison 8”

Already in 2019, however, the streamer CaneSecco had provoked the two rappers by releasing a piece entitled Poison VIII (even the cover had the same graphics, text and image as the original, except that instead of a poisoned apple there was a scrotum). In which he hadn’t sent them to say or to his ex-friend Gemitaiz (one who hadn’t made a tough rhyme since Roman affair, according to him) nor to MadMan (more fake than the fake Milan accent, the most delicate insult). The two have never yet sued the rapper to sanction an end to hostilities (or the fact that in reality there never was). Who knows why … perhaps to avoid further free advertising to the opponent? It cannot be said.

Now we just have to wait for “Veleno 9”

CaneSecco, when in doubt, applies the “don’t care about them, but rap and raise”. And he does it immediately on Instagram by referring to a new Twitch appointment in which he already promises the release of Poison 9. The haters go wild and point to CaneSecco as a “failure” and “in search of fame”; Gemitaiz and MadMan do not reply (deliberately?). Not bad: talk about it well, talk about it badly, the doses of poison injected in these days already give new life – deadly or vital whether you want to understand it – to aficionados of one or the other side, which had been in silent wait for some time.

Because it is so little, I want the fire

I have the new rap, I spit, I always win

Where is the game? The flow shines like a stake

I grit my teeth like a dogo

