Velké Krazy, a new concept of wellness inside and out

Ingenuity and the response to the needs of a society that wants to take care of itself more and more come together in Velké Krazy, a corner dedicated to health and enjoying food in Polanco.

Fernanda Alanis and Katia Núñez together created this concept of wellness and gastronomy, ideal as a gift for dad, your partner or yourself. To the purest Sex in the City, you can hire the services of Velké Krazy and spend an afternoon with your caring and laughing friends in your own home.

Photo: Courtesy Velké Krazy

The Velké Krazy offer ranges from facial massages, therapeutic massages, massages for couples, exfoliation, masks, sauna, etc., a complete wellness experience that combines aesthetic and holistic therapy of facial and body care and an antiaging approach. When making your reservation, they will ask you about your tastes and after enjoying the therapeutic benefits, you will be entertained with an exquisite meal prepared by “Sensual Gustativa”, which will be accompanied by the wine that you like the most.

A menu inspired by comfort food, with delicious reinvented healthy dishes, pairings and the best cocktails, await you at the Velké Spa brunch.

Photo: Courtesy Velké Krazy

The initial idea arose in this small place on Newton Street, but little by little they begin to expand, bringing the offer to your own home.

Fernanda Alanis is an expert in wine and cooking, and Katia Núñez is a businesswoman and partner at NUGAR, a company dedicated to tableware made from natural materials for haute cuisine.

Address: Isaac Newton 123, Polanco

Instagram: @velkekrazy

