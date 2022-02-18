Veloqx Fangio, the controversial unauthorized prototype

In addition to bearing the name of the five-time Formula 1 world champion, the Veloqx Fangio hypercar has the signature stamped on the front left fender.

Sam Li He is one of seven children of a Hong Kong tycoon named Samuel Tak Leeproperty management company owner Langham Estate a strip of upscale retail and office space in the London’s West End. As published Forbeshis real estate empire extends from Hong Kong and London to Geneva and Tokyo.

But Sam, his son, is a fan of cars and particularly Ferrari. In fact, he owns the two unique Ferrari F12 TRS built as one-off that has produced the Ferrari Special Projects Department. One is red and one is silver.

One of the One-Off cars made by Ferrari for Sam Li, is this red Ferrari F12 TRS

The story of Sam Li goes back a year 2004when with his competition team Audi Sport UK Team Veloqxwon the Sebring 12 Hours and was second in the 24 hours of Le Mans with a Audi r8. Drivers like Johnny Herbert, Frank Biela or Allan McNish, for example.

But his passion for racing and sports cars led him now, almost 20 years laterto go one step further. In the middle of last year it announced that it would produce a car based on a Ferrari F12 for pay tribute to one of the all-time legends of world motorsports: Juan Manuel Fangio.

The photo of the silver Ferrari F12 TRS, which also belongs to Sam Li, shows many similarities with the Veloqx Fangio seen in Abu Dhabi

“I was 28 years old when we left at the end of 2004 and I needed to focus on my real estate business”Li told Motorsport.com in August 2021, when announcing the launch of the car that is in the news today. “I have worked with a manufacturer and have been successful, but I wanted to grow the company to the point where I could add more value technically when I came back. I am now committed to trying to win Le Mans under the Veloqx name.”he added.

The car will have a competition version but also one for driving on the streets. Is named Veloqx Fangioand was officially presented this week at the abu dhabi international circuitthe same scenario in which the World Championship of 2021 Formula 1 between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

For some it will be beautiful, for others quite ugly. The Veloqx Fangio has a powerful 800 hp Ferrari 6.3 liter V12

Looking at the photos of the Ferrari F12 TRS and those of Veloqx Fangiothere are many commonalities between both forms, although Li’s hypercar has many bulky aerodynamic appendages, such as the rear wing , which stand out above other parts. The engine is the 6.3-liter V12 that develops 800 hp and 710 Nm of torquebut has received a modification that allows it to work with different sustainable fuels.

As announced by its creators, so far all 12 vehicles have been sold that have been planned to be manufactured to circulate on the streets. The project for Running Le Mans is planned for 2024 or 2025.

In the profile of the Veloqx Fangio, you can see the similarities with the Ferrari F12 TRS, and the Argentine driver’s signature on his front fender

The problem that could arise now is because of the name of the car, and not only because of the name, but also because of the signature that appears on the front fender of the Veloqx Fangio, since it is the registered signature of Juan Manuel Fangiowhose rights of use they belong to the Fangio Foundation.

Infobae made contact with him Dr. Fermin AzcarateSecretary and Representative of the Fangio Foundationto try to understand the legal status of the car and its name.

A huge curved rear wing is probably the most distinctive mark of the Veloqx Fangio.

“As soon as we learned of the existence of the car and its appearance, we contacted the children of Juan Manuel Fangio, to make sure that none of the parties was aware of this car. Indeed, neither they nor us were ever contacted, so now we will begin the investigations and procedures to establish what documentation these people have, to use Fangio’s name and signature.”said the Foundation’s lawyer.

Some information that has been published in Europe, ensures that Sam Li has registered the name of Juan Manuel Fangio, both for racing cars and for Touring Cars although it will be necessary to verify that this registration is real and in which country or countries it has been made, to verify if it is effectively the owner of its use at a global level.

