Velvet Magazine | Jennifer Lopez holidays in Italy and without Ben Affleck

Dolce far niente. There is just so much beauty in Italy that I don’t know what it is that mesmerizes everyone. And Jennifer Lopez has decided to spend her summer days between Capri and the Amalfi Coast. What’s interesting about all this is that the singer and actress is not accompanied by her husband Ben Affleck during this blissful trip. Nevertheless, it does not lack anything: lunch at a restaurant, a night out at Taverna Enema e Cor and shopping on the streets of Capri.

And we’re not talking about the paparazzi images, but the one herself who published them. Lunch at the restaurant on the beach, or the video at Taverna Enema e Cor above where she sings I will Survive by Gloria Gaynor and Her Hits let’s get Loud, All in short dresses with silver sequins, all very dark, enjoying with friends the benefits of Provence, Sing along to the tambourine while listening to the song Niyati. Life is beautiful for Jennifer.

Each of your posts on the peninsula gets a lot of likes, who continued their day of shopping and indulged in Via Camarale, a famous avenue lined with designer shops. In Capri, he stayed one night at the Grand Hotel Quisisana, accompanied by a group of collaborators and also accompanied by his vocal assistant Stevie Mackey.

But all is not lost in Capri. star of marry me And hustlers Images were added of the city of Nerano and the entire coastal section. “Back in my element” he wrote in the publication where he also promotes the drinkable beverage. It was all atop a boat whose sole purpose was to take her for a walk on the Neapolitan coast.

But this momentary single life won’t last forever. As reported, Ben Affleck is about to indulge in these days of leisure and rest. The actor, who just turned 51, is very close to his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner, and their three children in Florence.