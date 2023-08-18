Velvet Magazine | This is what the interior of Harry Styles’ house looks like

only a few weeks away Harry Styles gave the final concert of his record-breaking two-year tour, at his former home Hollywood Hills Sold to a new owner. At the same time, the pictures of this property have come to the fore.

sold by $6.7 millionHas a closed property of 400 square meters Four bedrooms and six bathrooms. And according to The New York Post, it was bought by the singer in 2016.

Property records show the Grammy winner sold the home in July 2019 for just over $6 million before it was put on the market again. $7,955 million in October.

real estate agent Emma Hernanfrom the documentary sell sunset From Netflix, Stiles was in charge of selling the house. And he himself has disclosed this in a statement. “Unique Gem” A new owner had been found.

“This unique, one-of-a-kind home located right off the Sunset Strip is in its exciting next chapter. I am delighted to close the sale on this truly amazing property as it is a gem Unique in the world famous Hollywood Hills,

How was Styles’ house?

Hernan previously shared with People he is home “A fluid and functional floor plan that embodies easygoing California living with great outdoor space.”

And he also said that its location “One of the most coveted pockets in Los Angeles. Located between Bird Street to the west and Sunset Plaza to the east,” she says this makes it a rare find.

According to their ad, the two-story home has stunning views, a sparkling pool, a hot tub, Home theatre, gym and private terrace for entertaining.

On the other hand, the gourmet kitchen is equipped with elegant white cabinets, gray stone countertops. A large center island and high-end appliances.