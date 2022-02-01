Velveteen Dream: “The accusations against me were false, but they cost me my career”

The one of Velveteen Dream is one of the most controversial events of recent years. Patrick Clarkhis real name, appeared to be destined for a great career in WWE, however, his name was overwhelmed by a scandal that effectively marked the end of his career. In March 2020, Clark was accused of sexually inappropriate conduct with a minor and later ended up in the #SpeakingOut Movement hurricane due to accusations brought by wrestler Josh Fuller. It is the latter that Dream holds responsible for the end of his career.

“He is responsible”

Velveteen Dream he was a guest on Dana Wilkey’s “Dishing Drama” podcast and returned to talk about the story that effectively ended his career. Here are his words: “Those accusations are nonsense, 100% nonsense, but they ended my career. I mean it. It’s Josh Fuller’s fault that my career is over. He is the one who launched the hashtag #FireVelveteenDream. WWE has carried out an investigation and as stated by COO Triple H no match was found. Nothing emerged that could have led to indictments of me and problems for the Company. They tried to put me back on TV, but that hashtag got around again. They tried not to put me in the spotlight right away, but there was nothing they could do. In the end they fired me because you have to give an account to the shareholders, I was not generating any income for the Company. Not only was my dream over, but I couldn’t even support my family anymore. A horrible thing. Here then is that magically the hashtag has disappeared and no one has said anything, as if the goal had been achieved. Everyone can live their lives, except the one who plays Velveteen Dream. The”. After his dismissal Patrick Clark he never returned to the ring. Last September he was announced for a SWF show, but his name was soon removed from the card.