Venancio Alcántara had been pensioned in 2006 for health

Despite having a pension for 16 years to present “painful health problems due to the wear of a disc in the spine”, the president of the Republic, Louis Abinaderappointed this Wednesday Venancio Alcantara Valdez as the director of the General Directorate of Migration.

Since then (June 6, 2006) the current official was granted a monthly pension by the State for an amount of RD$48,000, and it was signed by the current president of the lower house, Alfredo Pacheco Osoria, who was also the incumbent at the time.

The document details that the Constitution of the Republic in article 8, paragraph 17, it establishes that: “The State shall stimulate the progressive development of social security, so that every person comes to enjoy adequate protection against unemployment, illness, disability and old age.”

In addition, it refers to the fact that Alcántara Valdez had held different public administration positions for more than 30 years, among them, he was a deputy for the National District during the period 1998-2002, alderman, deputy director of general services for Dominican paintings, among other positions. .

The pension was granted because, according to the document, Venantius Alcantara Valdez “He deserves to have a pension that allows him to live with dignity.”

At the time of being named Migration, Venantius Alcantara He served as general advisor to the director of the General Directorate of Customs, Eduardo Sanz Lovaton.

The new director of Migration He is the father of Starlin Alcántara, deputy mayor of the National District. He is known as one of the leaders who has formed more leaders within the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD) and the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM).