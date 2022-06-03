Vendors concerned about the cessation of sales and ask for a reduction in the canon

This Thursday, the vendors in the dining room of Market No. 2 in the city of Asunción were very concerned about the low turnout of people at the mall, so sales were falling. The cooks ask the capital commune to lower the cost of the canon, which in the last year rose by 80%, in order to continue with their activities.

The women explained that since the beginning of the pandemic, people began to stop going to the market and that, due to the rise in groceries and supplies, they were also forced to raise the cost of their dishes, which made them less and less. the people who go to the place to enjoy the meals.

“Nothing is as before. This used to be full of people who came to have breakfast in the morning and then have lunch, but now they only come for lunch since in the face of the crisis they don’t have enough to buy more. Some don’t eat breakfast anymore, they skip that meal,” said one of the vendors in an interview with channel Trece.

He stressed that in the face of the economic crisis and the rise in the canon, several of the merchants decided to close their stalls since they did not have enough to survive. “Several colleagues stopped coming because they can’t afford to pay the fee, which has to be paid yes or yes, from Monday to Saturday, whether you come or not, or you lose your place,” he confirmed.

As for the increase in the canon, the women confirmed that they pay G. 20,400 per day for each store and that some have two stores, which adds up to G. 40,800 and in one week it adds up to about G. 130,000 per store, an amount that many times they don’t collect or if they do, it’s enough to cover cats for breakfast, lunch and daily ticket.

“The canon is a mandatory payment until Saturdays, even if you do not open that day, if you are sick or not, you must pay every day,” said another of the interviewees. She assured that the municipality should be more considerate considering that sales have fallen for two years.

