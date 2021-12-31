Veneto pushes on the super OSS “to meet the needs of the social and health care system”

Dear Director, We are very concerned about what the Veneto Region intends to carry out on the OSS issue “Approval of the path of” Complementary training in health care of the Social Health Operator “and organizational methods of a general nature”, orltre having asked the postponement of the hearing scheduled for December 15, 2021, postponed to May 18, 2022, has set up a table for a meeting and discussion on the training needs of the OS, to find consensus on the approval of the complementary training course.

On 22/12/2021 a meeting took place with the representatives of the Veneto region and the undersigned Migep Federation on the subject of training needs refer to the appeal presented to the Regional Administrative Court regarding the proposed resolution of the Veneto (305/2021), since it is a joint party in the application.

The representatives of the Veneto Region strongly underline the need to continue the educational intent of the social and health operator with complementary training courses, according to them, this need arises from the historical moment of the pandemic and from the need to implement assistance in limited care environments such as, for example, Rsa and home, promoting through the complementary training the figure of Caregiver in attribution to the OSS so as to allow the latter to take full charge of the assisted person with consequent greater activities.

The writer has pointed out that these activities include the preparation and administration of oral therapy and the administration of subcutaneous and intramuscular therapy currently not compliant with or attributable to the skills of the Oss figure since it is an activity of express nursing competence. Expressing all our concerns.

The representatives present continue reassuring that the areas of competence and activities will be limited and delineated within the limits of these areas.

The writer sets out the problem of the contractual framework with references to the public health national collective labor agreement and to the private and cooperative health contracts in which to date, they also lack the appropriate contracts for the remuneration of the OSS figure with complementary training, and we reiterate that in the absence of a national legal framework the aforementioned figure lacks the protection of the same from activities that to date are professionally ascribable to the nursing figure alone.

The Veneto Region, in the person of its representatives, specifies its intention to promote the OSS figure by enriching it and that it will find suitable economic resources and paths for the regional legal identification for the aforementioned figure, so as to meet the fundamental needs of the social and health care system that has arisen. .

We wrote to the Fnopi and the OPI Orders of the Veneto Region for a continuation of meetings aimed at the eventual production of a final document to professionally assess the foreseeable limits and criticalities, asking to know what emerged in the meeting on 14 December, with the invitation to collaboration and participation, united with a view to protecting the patient and the category represented.

The Migep Federation, Technical Evaluation Committee

Matteo Giacchetta