Veneto, the regional commission of inquiry on Covid denounces: “They do not give us the data requested six months ago. We will not be accomplices”

“We are in the farce. They are not provided to us by Veneto region the data we asked for six months ago to allow us to investigate, study and understand what happened on the front of the pandemic in autumn 2020, when the Veneto, led by Luca Zaia, was among the worst Italian realities for deaths in relation to the population “. Minorities are not there to make beautiful statuettes. “Since we are not in a position to work, we are forced to suspend ourselves, because we see the risk that this commission will only turn into a useful tool for the majority to show what they want, with an already written ending. In these conditions, ours no longer becomes work, but complicity. And we are not there“.

The decision was made by four minority regional councilors, who are trying to understand why in autumn 2020 iVeneto remained in the “yellow zone” longer than other Italian regions, paying a very high price in terms of human lives. Was it possible or even obligatory to first introduce the travel restrictions envisaged by the “red zone”, preventing a dramatic escalation? This is what Elena Ostanel of the Veneto che Vogliamo movement, Erika Baldin of the Cinquestelle Movement and Francesca Zottis, Vanessa Camani and Anna Maria Bigon of the Democratic Party ask themselves.

The commission of inquiry was set up in June last year. Numerous hearings have already taken place, but as the need arose to deepen the data illustrated by some regional technicians on 13 July, a letter was sent to the Bureau on 7 October with a detailed list. To Antonia Ricci, director of the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of the Venezie were asked the sequencing of the population of Vo Euganeo, the first Venetian country affected, where the first death in Italy occurred. They also asked for studies to compare the efficacy of molecular and antigenic tests, which animated the controversy between the Veneto Region (which favored antigenic) and the professor Andrea Crisanti (who considered them unreliable).

Much longer the list of requests for the doctor Francesca Russo, director of the Prevention Department of the Region. To begin all data relating to mortality in hospitals, intensive care units, Rsu and homes during the second wave. Then all the communications sent to the Ulss since November 2019, the measures adopted by the council for Covid, the decisions taken for the schools, the reconnaissance on the beds in intensive care. Perhaps the most delicate chapter is the one that concerns the classification of symptomatic or asymptomatic patients, which for three weeks would not have been updated in autumn 2020, showing an unrealistic number of asymptomatics, given that the Ulss had not been taken over by requests. The minority councilors wonder if that figure contributed to offset the parameters then used by the Ministry of Health to plan closures and travel restrictions. For this reason, tables and calculations of the Rt contagion rate are also requested.

At the end of February, when there was the first protest, the commissioner Manuela Lanzarin had declared: “I understand that the papers have been sent, I will check”. “What we asked for hasn’t arrived yet and another month and a half has passed. – is Elena Ostanel’s reply – The documentation serves to clarify the technical data relating to staying in the ‘Yellow Zone’ of the Venetor. This attitude, before us, is a disgrace to the Venetians, who deserve to know why so many loved ones have died and if these deaths could have been avoided. But it also serves to better prepare us for the future ”.