Venezia 78, let’s get the party started. With Green Pass and limited number

Last year, the Covid emergency had all the parties canceled in the name of safety, a year later, thanks to the Green Pass and contingent admissions, there will be some party in Venice. Obviously, the times of the party on the Excelsior beach after the inauguration of the exhibition, complete with fireworks, are far away, but also on the evening front we try to restart. The first party is that of Variety who pays homage to the director on Tuesday 31 August at the Danieli hotel in Venice Alberto Barbera to reward him for the effort and the will to have carried out the festival with determination last year, believing in it to the end and managing to create a world event in a pandemic.

Venice 78. Zerocalcare between cinema and books to reward "the Resistances of today" " by Arianna Finos August 29, 2021





Next to the director, the other guest of honor is the president of the jury Bong Joon-ho, the menu is dedicated to the South Korean director with four Oscars. The evening bears the name of Stairway to Paradise with reference to his black comedy and with a slew of dishes inspired by the film: with Asian dishes such as Chopinamu peach and berry noodles and Joe T. Vannel music. The alternative party with is definitely more casual Zerocalcare for the Bookciak award, action! dedicated to the encounter between cinema and literature. For the dinner, cinephile and intellectual location: Oedipus Island, a historic boat (sailing and motor) that Pier Paolo Pasolini shared with the painter Giuseppe Zigaina, using it as a place of inspiration for his works, a family and convivial space for artists and intellectuals, “backstage” for some of his films, abandoned and unused for decades and for some years a point of reference on the Lido during the exhibition.

After the inauguration for the cast of the film Pedro Almodóvar, with the Golden Lion Roberto Benigni, dinner on the Biennale Terrace with the menu of chef Tino Vettorello, the chef of the stars (he knows all the favorite dishes of the stars from George Clooney to Meryl Streep) and whose specialty is black spaghetti with Prosecco. All musical the evening of September 2 with the exclusive gala dinner with a live concert by the flutist Andrea Griminelli in homage to Ennio Morricone in the evocative setting of the Cloister of San Nicolò al Lido. During the evening Andrea Griminelli, Morricone’s friend and historical collaborator, will perform accompanied by an orchestra of 30 elements directed by the maestro Diego Basso, offering a preview of some pieces of the disc Griminelli plays Morricone. Vanity Fair organizes a cocktail with a photographic exhibition dedicated to the history of the magazine When stories make history at the Palazzo Van Axel on 3 September.

On 4 September presentation dinner of iTalent Factory, the first online Film Academy, sponsored by the producer Pietro Valsecchi, while the day after the athlete Gianmarco Tamberi, Olympic gold medalist in the high jump will participate in the Filming Italy Award with a dinner in the Sala Stucchi of the Excelsior hotel. The party that follows the award ceremony at the Italian pavilion of the Istituto Luce Cinecittà of the Kineo prize, godmother Madalina Ghenea, is September 5 with an artists ‘dinner at Ca’ Sagredo, in the sixteenth-century residence of the Dogi Morosini, among frescoes by Pietro Longhi, canvases by Tiepolo and the library, a national monument.

Boat parties with the Campari Boat-In Cinema at the Venice Arsenale which starts on the 7th with the documentary Fellini Forward. The 8 party for the 20 years of The ignorant fairies by Ferzan Ozpetek with Stefano Accorsi, Ambra Angiolini and Cristiana Capotondi between cinema and the new TV series. On the 9th, instead, a screening of the film American Night by Alessio Della Valle with Jonathan Rhys-Meyers, Emile Hirsch, rigorously on Venetian rowing boats, with a musical performance by Anastacia who will play the original song from the film specially composed by herself. Music also with Extraliscio on Oedipus Island for the presentation of the film The ship on the mountain. At the end of the exhibition, on 10 September, the cocktail at the Excelsior hotel for the presentation of the short film One hundred and eleven. Women and men for a great dream, directed by Luca Lucini with Alessio Boni, Cristiana Capotondi, Giorgio Colangeli, promoted by Confindustria to illuminate a beacon on the cultural industry hit by the pandemic. Grand finale on 11 September with the award ceremony of the Lions and the exclusive dinner at the Excelsior, very restricted.