Venezia-Empoli 1-1: result and match report

Latest football news – The match between Venezia and Empoli, which took place today at 15.00, ends 1-1. The hosts, after falling behind in the first half thanks to the goal of an unleashed Zurkowski, in the second half dominated far and wide, managing to grab the equalizer thanks to Okereke’s stamp. The newcomer Nani, author of an assist to the kiss, was immediately decisive.

Venice-Empoli 1-1, the match report

Venice (4-3-2-1): Lezzerini; Ampadu, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Molinaro (72 ‘Luis Nani); Crnigoj, Tessman (35 ‘Vacca), Cuisance; Aramu (80 ‘Busio), Kiyine (35’ Okereke); Henry. Coach: Paolo Zanetti.

Empoli (4-3-1-2): Vicar; Stojanovic, Ismajili, Tonelli, Fiamozzi; Zurkowski (72 ‘Asllani), Ricci, Bandinelli (84’ Stulac); Bajrami (84 ‘Cutrone); Henderson, Pinamonti. Coach: Aurelio Andreazzoli.

Markers: 26 ‘Zurkowski (E), 73’ Okereke (V)