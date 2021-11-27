Venezia-Inter 0-1 LIVE: Dzeko devours the doubling | First page

Inter returns to the field after the victories against Napoli and Shakhtar and wants to confirm himself on the road to Venice starting at 8.45 pm for the 14th matchday of Serie A. The goal of Simone’s men Inzaghi is to continue to put pressure on Milan and Naples by trying to move, even if only for one night, to -2 away from the top. Even the hosts coached by Paolo Zanetti However, they come from an excellent moment and are returning from two consecutive victories against Rome and Bologna and are looking for the fundamental trio for salvation.

STATISTICS – Venezia have won two of the six Serie A games played against Inter in the three-point era (1N, 3P) and have also won five of their 12 home matches against Inter in Serie A, with four draws and three defeats. to complete. Instead, since March 2020, against Juventus, Inter have not lost a Serie A match played after a match in the European cups. Only Bayern Munich (41) and Liverpool (35) have scored more goals than Inter (32) in the top five European leagues in 2021/22.

INDIVIDUALS – Before David Okereke, the last foreign player of Venezia able to score at least 4 goals in his first 12 Serie A appearances with the Veneto shirt was Alvaro Recoba at the beginning of 1999 (six goals for the Uruguayan in the first 12 in orange and green). Francesco Forte he is one of the six players in the three-point era to count at least one presence in Serie A with the jerseys of Venice and Inter: the others are Di Napoli, Ganz, Orlandini, Pistone and Recoba. Edin Dzeko He hasn’t scored any goals in his last four Serie A matches against newly promoted teams, after having scored 21 in the previous 21.

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

VENICE (4-3-2-1): Romero; Mazzocchi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Haps; Ampadu, Vacca, Busio; Aramu, Kiyine; Okereke.

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, Batons, Dimarco; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Correa.