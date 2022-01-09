Venezia-Milan 0-3, goal from Ibrahimovic and brace from Theo Hernandez

The Rossoneri confirm the excellent moment and put pressure on Inter. Zlatan scores and then passes a penalty to Hernandez, who had doubled. Never dangerous lagoons and ten in the second half (Svoboda expelled)

A walk in the lagoon which for Milan is almost romantic, considering that (other) three goals have arrived, none have been taken, there have been no unpleasant news in the infirmary (these days it is news) and Ibra has cavalierly given in a penalty to Hernandez. Venezia ended up underwater 3-0, pushed to the seabed by Zlatan’s goals and Hernandez’s brace, enhanced by the captain’s armband. He is a Devil who confirms himself in sparkling form and who in the last three outings – Empoli, Rome and today – has pocketed 10 goals. On the other hand, before the two consecutive crash tests with Juve (23 January) and Inter (6 February), it was necessary to give maximum continuity to the results and this is happening. Further pressure on the shoulders of the Nerazzurri, with a record provisionally changed hands. Having broken the technical gap between the two teams at Penzo, there was practically no game if we think that Maignan has never been involved in a “real” intervention. Then, when the hosts remained in ten at game time (Svoboda expelled), the epitaph about the match was written. Pioli celebrated the 400 benches in Serie A with a smile, Venezia have not won since 21 November and have collected only 2 points in the last 7 outings. A pittance.

The choices – Zanetti must renounce the suspended Caldara and Tessmann, as well as Ebuehi who left for the Africa Cup. Romero confirmed in goal, Svoboda in place of Caldara, the new signing Cuisance immediately in the melee from right half-winger and trident with Aramu, Henry and Okereke. Pioli found himself in the same – tragic – situation he experienced with Roma: ten players out between injuries, Covid and the African Cup. Three changes compared to the match against the Giallorossi: Bakayoko for Krunic, Leao for Messias (with Saelemaekers on the right) and Ibra for Giroud. The emergency defense was confirmed en bloc, with Kalulu and Gabbia ahead of Maignan. Milan, however, manages to immediately put the match downhill. The clock marks one minute and 58 seconds when Ibra puts in a comfortable net in a small area, sanctifying the exceptional work in the band by Leao, brilliantly launched in depth by Hernandez. Rafa performs in his best repertoire – sprint, progression, skipped opponent, serve for his partner -, but the Venetian defense phase is a red dot, with Svoboda badly failing the intervention and Ceccaroni taking the bait at Ibra’s movement. For Zlatan, Venezia is the number 80 victim in the top five European leagues: applause. The cold goal obviously gases the Devil and terrifies Venice, which ends up in the centrifuge on its right wing, with Mazzocchi and Svoboda unable to contain Theo and Leao’s skids.

Ease of play – It is a Milan that exhibits extraordinary ease of play, which enters the hearts of the opponents with disarming ways. Cuisance is not doing too badly for his debut, but Tonali is breathing hard and obviously for the Frenchman it’s a huge problem. Mazzocchi tries some interesting percussion, the three in front often exchange positions but when you get to the frontline, obvious technical limitations emerge. In the choice of the last (and also the penultimate) step. In choosing the spaces to fill. Limits that become a ballast in the quarter of an hour in which Zanetti’s men take courage and make Milan lower (in the 25th minute Tonali’s fantastic recovery on Okereke launched at the net). Limits that the Devil does not have: within a few minutes Hernandez, Florenzi and Leao hit the shot, with Romero keeping a good watch. It is again an intimidated Venice and it is a shame because Milan in the last part of the time becomes presumptuous, they play as if they were on three to zero. In fact, Pioli gets angry and Florenzi at the interval warns on TV: “If we let our guard down it means that we are a team that does not want to fight for great goals”.

Ibra the gentleman – The problem is solved immediately, because in the second half Milan strikes immediately, as in the first 45. Diaz-Leao-Hernandez dialogue with Theo who goes out of power to poor Mazzocchi and puts Romero in power. The game ends very soon. Minute number 12, Svoboda completes his horror movie afternoon by first serving Ibra with a reckless back pass and then blocking Hernandez’s shot with one hand in front of the goal. Irrati obviously hunts him. Ibra, after repeated mistakes, gives the disk to Theo himself – the maturity of 40 years … -, who serves the trio. With that score, and in numerical superiority, the curtain falls. For Pioli it becomes the right match to make the most useful rotations within the various minutes (Thursday is the Italian Cup), for Venice the goal is to avoid heavy boarding. It ends like this, with no other jolts, if not the pleasure at the Rossoneri for the Serie A debut of Primavera Stanga, in place of Florenzi in the final. All (too) easy for Milan.

