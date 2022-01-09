Venezia-Milan 0-3 LIVE: Kalulu rejects on Okereke | First page

Venice and Milan will kick off the second matchday of Serie A. Among the channels of the Serenissima, the Rossoneri are looking for 3 points that give continuity after the great victory obtained 3 days ago against Roma. They will reach the characteristic and very hot stadium by vaporetto Penzo, where they will find a Venice rested, and ready to do battle while remaining faithful to his own playing philosophy, under the orders of one of the best coaches on the Italian scene, Paolo Zanetti.

HOW THE TWO TEAMS ARRIVE – The Rossoneri come from two important victories, with Empoli and Roma, at the turn of the Christmas break and they seem to have started racing again after a complicated period between November and December. A victory would momentarily throw them in first place, waiting for Inter Lazio and in any case with one more match, given that the Nerazzurri have to recover their match against Bologna. The Venetians, on the other hand, have not won since 21 November, against the rossoblù themselves. Three points today would be of vital importance for salvation: at the moment they are +4 over Cagliari third from bottom. The first leg ended 2-0 for the Rossoneri, with goals from Theo Hernandez and Brahim Diaz.

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

BoundVenice (4-3-3): Romero; Mazzocchi, Svoboda, Ceccaroni, Haps; Ampadu, Busio, Cuisance; Aramu, Henry, Okereke. Herdsman Zanetti.

Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Kalulu, Gabbia, Hernandez; Bakayoko, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Ibrahimovic. Coach: Pioli.

