Venezia78, Ben Affleck and J. Lo conquer the red carpet. Today Silvio Orlando closes the exhibition

The 78th Venice International Film Festival is almost over and tonight the awards ceremony will be held during which the Golden Lion will be awarded. A great closure after the presentation of The Last Duel, which took place yesterday, which brought the most talked-about couple of the moment to Venice, Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez, along with the other two protagonists of the film Matt Damon, Jodie Comer and the director Ridley Scott.

To definitively close this edition, he will think about it today The Hidden Child from Roberto went. Freely based on the novel of the same name written by the director himself, it tells the story of Gabriele Santoro, piano teacher at the San Pietro a Majella Conservatory in Naples. One morning, while the man is shaving his beard, the postman rings the intercom to warn him that there is a package, but in the short time he opens the door a child sneaks into his apartment and hides in it. The teacher notices it only in the evening, recognizing in the intruder Ciro, a child who lives in the attic of his own building. Suspicious of the boy’s silence, Santoro decides to hide him at home, engaging in a singular challenge with Ciro’s enemies. In the cast Silvio Orlando, Giuseppe Pirozzi, Lino Musella, Imma Villa, Sasà Striano, Tonino Taiuti, Gianfelice Imparato, Francesco Di Leva And Roberto Herlitzka.