Venezia78, Khaby Lame: «I want to become like Will Smith. I’m not rich but I help my parents “

Red carpet for the TikToker with 110 million followers that tells the secret of its success

by Nino Luca, sent to Venice / CorriereTv

He lived for 20 years in the public housing in Chivasso. He was a bricklayer, a waiter, a window cleaner. He worked at Amazon. Discarded from the television series “Zero”, he now has an agent and walks the red carpet of Venice 78. It is the magical moment of Khaby Lame, Piedmontese Senegalese origin, engaged to a Sicilian girl, the most followed tiktoker in Europe. Enough? No, it’s the second in the world to reach 110 million followers. He has become famous for his “facial expressions” in comic videos in which he makes fun of complicated actions that he replicates in a simple way. Even on the red carpet of the Palazzo del Cinema he made his funny faces turned to photographers. And he told us about his dream: cinema. Promising to study. Pietro Valsecchi, producer of Checco Zalone, opted for it. And Khaby assures: «Sooner or later you will see me in a film with Will Smith. Is my dream”.

September 6, 2021 – Updated September 6, 2021, 3:22 pm

