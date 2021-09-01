Venezia78: today the Leone d’Oro to Roberto Benigni

Roberto Benigni, Pedro Almodovar and the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, will be the first great guests of the 78th Venice Film Festival which, despite the pandemic, promises a roundup of stars.

Venice 78: all the guests who will walk the red carpet

Kristen Stewart, Matt Damon, Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Antonio Banderas, Timothée Chalamet. Isabelle Huppert, Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain, Zendaya, Jason Momoa. Rebecca Ferguson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kirsten Dunst, Vincent Lindon, Tim Roth, Adam Driver, Olivia Colman. Dakota Johnson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jodie Comer. Lots of celebrities on the Lido until 11 September.

Today, on the opening day, the pairing Pedro Almodovar-Roberto Benigni will ensure spotlights on the exhibit.

The godmother will be Serena Rossi. The actress will conduct an opening ceremony that will extend for the delivery of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement to Roberto Benigni, with the acceptance speech by the Oscar-winning Tuscan actor and director for Life is Beautiful.

Roberto Benigni Golden Lion in Venice 78

The President of the Republic will also be present in the audience, Sergio Mattarella, who wished to attend the ceremony to underline his support for a sector strongly affected by the pandemic.

Roberto Benigni will be accompanied by the actress and producer Nicoletta Braschi, inseparable companion of life and work of the actor.

The award ceremony of the Tuscan director will take place immediately after the first screening of the film by Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in the presence of the Spanish director and the ‘muse’ Penelope Cruz.

