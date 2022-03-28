Venezuela adds 36 new infections of covid-19 in the last 24 hours

This content was published on March 28, 2022 – 01:43

Caracas, March 27 (EFE) .- In the last 24 hours, the Venezuelan authorities recorded 36 new infections of covid-19, 35 by community transmission and one “imported case”, the Minister of Communication, Freddy Ñáñez, reported this Sunday.

“742 days after the pandemic in Venezuela, we report that during the last 24 hours the country registered 36 new infections, 35 due to community transmission and 1 imported case,” the minister said on his Twitter account.

He explained that the only “imported case” corresponds to a woman from Panama who entered the country through La Guaira.

Regarding local cases, the highest number of infections was located in Caracas, with 11 new cases, followed by Yaracuy with 8, Falcón and Portuguesa with 3 each, Mérida, Zulia and Carabobo with 2 in each state and Bolívar, Miranda, Aragua and Anzoátegui with a new case in each entity.

In this way, Venezuela reached 520,113 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, 1,700 of them active and 512,734 corresponding to recovered people, which represents 99% of infections.

On the other hand, Ñáñez reported the death of two other people due to covid-19, bringing the country to 5,679 deaths since the pandemic began.

“Unfortunately, we report two deceased men in the state of Barinas, one 58 years old and one 74 years old, to reach 5,679 in the national territory. Condolences to their relatives and relatives,” he wrote about it.

This Thursday, President Nicolás Maduro announced that, as of the week that is about to begin, face-to-face classes will be normalized throughout Venezuela, after the gradual return was ordered on October 25, after a 19-month suspension. for the pandemic.

“Starting this coming week, we are going to normalize classes in all schools and high schools in the country, and universities. 100% classes in all shifts. The experiment is over, things went well. We all got vaccinated and now we go full classes,” Maduro said during the visit to a school in Caracas, broadcast through the state channel VTV. EFE

gcs/fp

