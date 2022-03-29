Venezuela beat Bolivia 2-1 and Brazil scored again | the daily

In group B of the South American women’s under 17 the crosses were between the two teams that were better and the two that arrived with worse results. On the one hand, Bolivia and Venezuela had only been able to accumulate defeats, Bolivia three and Venezuela two, something that changed because, precisely, the red wine got its first victory, by defeating those from the highlands.

In the opposite direction, Paraguay and Brazil accumulated two wins each. Brazil, which is the candidate to win the tournament –along with Colombia–, reached its third victory, this time scoring and taking away the undefeated Paraguayans.

With agonizing goals, Venezuela won

Tatiana Soleto opened the scoring at 61′, at 89′ the newcomer Efranyely Aguiar equalized, but at 91′ Fernanda Quintero turned the game around.

The match was flat and became boring, because neither could stand out or generate much danger. Only at minute 32 did Génesis Hernández test with a powerful shot that hit the post. Two minutes later, the same player came back from a distance, but this time goalkeeper Alba Salazar prevented the scoring from opening in favor of Bolivia.

In the complement the issue continued in the same vein, but when Bolivia created a clear chance, Tatiana Soleto was effective in front of the goal and opened the scoring. The rival goal encouraged the red wine team even more. At 73′ Floriangel Apóstol tried and the shot ended up on the crossbar.

The goal that equalized the matter was the work of Aguiar at 89′, when he had just entered. After this, those directed by Yllenys Pérez were desperate to do the same and they succeeded: Fernanda Quintero turned the matter around.

Details

Stadium: Charrua.

referees: Verónica Guazhambo, Joselyn Romero, Stefania Paguay.

Venezuela (2): María Meléndez, Fernanda Quintero, Katherine Lobatón (68′ Fabiana Vásquez), Alexandra Giusti (68′ Efranyely Aguiar), Cristina Rivas, Floriangel Apostol, Andrea Cova, Shakiana Dagher (68′ Victoria De Abreu), Alessia Navarro (54′ Natasha Vasquez), Grizmar Colmenarez and Genesis Hernandez. Coach: Yllenys Perez.

Bolivian (1): Alba Salazar, Abigail Quispe, Yadhira Pedraza, Jhenifer Cuba, Anabel Flores, Belinda Moreira, Tatiana Soleto, Amelia Salas, Dana Caero, Lizbeth Montero and Sarahi Romero. Coach: Francisco Escuín.

goals: 61′ Tatiana Soleto (B), 89′ Efranyely Aguiar, 91′ Fernanda Quintero (V)

one behind the other

In the second hour, Brazil faced Paraguay. The game started evenly, with no chances for either side.

At 7′ Grazy arrived in Brazil, but the shot ended outside. Aline immediately got rid of the defender and, face to face with the goalkeeper, had a good chance, but she could not finish well. The same player had the revenge at 15 ‘, when she opened the scoring.

From that moment on, the Brazilians began to dominate the match with their now classic attacking game and generated several more chances. Brazil was a barrage of goals in the first half and that settled the game.

In the second half there were no goals, due to fatigue or because the technical talk had an effect on Paraguay, which dedicated itself to containing in defense and thus managed to make the game even.

Details

Stadium: Charrua.

referees: Gany Villafuerte, Thyty Rodríguez and Gabriela Moreno.

Paraguay (0): Araceli Leguizamón, Elena Martínez, María Ojeda, Naomi de León, Adriana Martínez, Agustina Varela, Yanina Sosa, Fiorella Fernández, Fátima Acosta, Pamela Villalba and Yanina Sosa.

Coach: Epiphany Benitez.

Brazil (5): Elu, Guta (77′ Calazans), Grazy, Luana, Kedima, Ana Julia, Lara (67′ Berchon), Carol (67′ Rebeca), Dudinha, Jhonson and Aline (72′ Venditto).

Coach: Simon Gomez.

goals: 15′ Aline, 28′ Ana Julia, 31′ Johnson, 39′ Kedima, 41′ Johnson (B).