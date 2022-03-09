Venezuela changed the central theme of the Duque-Biden appointment. Analysis – Government – Politics

What seemed like a simple meeting between the presidents Iván Duque and Joe Biden to commemorate 200 years of “positive diplomatic relations” between Colombia and the United States, could become an act of the greatest importance for regional geopolitics. The reason? The approaches between the Governments of the United States and Venezuela, until a few hours ago declared contradictory.

In fact, Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez assured that in the meeting that they will hold tomorrow, Thursday, shortly after noon in the Oval Office of the White House, the look towards Venezuela will be crucial.

“Precisely, the visit that we are going to make tomorrow with President Duque to the United States will allow us to really listen to what is the approach that the United States has and listening because one understands each other at the end of the day,” said the also Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The chancellor assured that the United States and Colombia have stable diplomatic relations and assured that both countries need each other. In other words, Colombia knows the importance of Washington, but it also wants to be clear that the voice of Bogotá must be counted.

“We complement each other, we need each other and in this there must be relationships that are built every day based on respect and also trust. We must continue to insist on the need for democracy in Venezuela”, Ramirez advanced.

The minister emphasized the word “trust”, a key element for good relations between countries. This is not a marginal matter because she also expressed her surprise that despite being the country that has been most impacted by what is happening in Venezuela -almost two million migrants have arrived- Colombia did not receive prior information about this meeting.

President Duque leaves this Wednesday afternoon for Washington where tomorrow will have the bilateral meeting with his American counterpart Joe Biden.

The president will travel accompanied by the vice president Marta Lucía Ramírez, the chief of staff María Paula Correa and, in addition, by four ministers of the office. That is to say, a team of the highest level.

The meeting of the two leaders is scheduled after one in the afternoon. It will begin with the initial greeting to later move on to the signing of the book of illustrious visitors to the White House that the Colombian president will do.

Afterwards there will be space for some photographs and the private meeting will begin, which will be attended by the two leaders, each accompanied by six officials from their government.

The central themes of the meeting have to do with what has been called the “defense of democracy in the region“.

And it is there at that point that Venezuela will have a leading role. The Biden government began a series of dialogues with the administration of Nicolás Maduro, with whom the Duque government has had serious, deep and permanent differences.

Duque, for example, has been one of the promoters of what was called the diplomatic siege that sought to close the space for Maduro. “Her hours are numbered,” Duque dared to predict at the time, who only recognizes Juan Guaido as legal president.

Although initially it had been reported that tomorrow’s meeting would review the diplomatic and commercial relations of the two countries, it would also delve into what is happening in Ukraine, the fight against drug trafficking and there would be an important space in the issue with climate change, Venezuela now breaks into the agenda.

It is estimated that the meeting of the two leaders will last about an hour. Around 3 in the afternoon, President Duque is expected to have already left the White House.

Duque becomes the first Latin American president to be received in Washington for a bilateral meeting by Joe Biden since he took office.

The issue of Venezuela is a matter of discussion in the United States. In fact, today’s news in the US media reports on the most recent move by the regime in Maduro who released two Americans arrested in Venezuela on Tuesday in what is interpreted as a gesture of goodwill towards Washington.

That decision came three days after holding a meeting with a US mission where the possibility of relaxing the sanctions on Caracas was discussed.

So far it has been reported that one of those released is Gustavo Cárdenas, one of a group of six Citgo executives who had been arrested in 2017 after being summoned to participate in a meeting in Caracas.

The other is Jorge Fernández, a Cuban-American who was arrested and charged with terrorism in 2021 for bringing a drone to Venezuela.

The releases were made the same day President Joe Biden said the United States will not import more Russian oil due to Moscow’s decision to invade Ukraine and three days after a US mission met with Maduro in Caracas.

This unexpected meeting with Maduro was carried out to explore the possibility that The United States resumes imports of Venezuelan crude to replace the Russian and thus prevent gasoline prices from continuing to rise.

It is in this context that Duque arrives at the White House. A quiet date was planned to commemorate 200 years of relations between Washington and Bogotá. Now, it can be a crucial appointment for the entire continent.

