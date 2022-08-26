Venezuela confirms two new cases of monkeypox

The National Government confirmed this Wednesday, two new cases of monkeypox in the country in people from Brazil and Peru.

Likewise, the Minister of Science and Technology, Gabriela Jiménez, published the information on the Twitter social network. “Thanks to the efficiency of our epidemiological surveillance system, two (02) positive cases of monkeypox were detected in time in Venezuela,” she explained.

The senior official explained that the Rafael Rangel National Institute of Hygiene and the Ministry of Health are monitoring the cases.

Similarly, he explained that patients currently have medical care and are in favorable health conditions.

The National Government indicated that at this time the evaluation of the people who maintained contact with the patients is being carried out.

Finally, a call was made to the population to comply with prevention and biosecurity measures in order to prevent the spread of this disease.