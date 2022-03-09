Venezuela frees imprisoned Americans after talks with the US

In 2017, Venezuelan security forces arrested six executives from Citgo Petroleum, the US arm of the state oil company, after the Maduro government summoned them to meetings in Caracas. The State Department has said all six detainees are US citizens.

The executives were charged with financial crimes and jailed. His former boss, Nelson Martínez, director of the state oil company, was arrested soon after and died in custody a year later.

The executives’ families and their lawyers have said the men, known as the Citgo 6, are innocent and were detained in Caracas to be used by Maduro as pawns in his negotiations with the United States.

The treatment executives have received has varied according to changes in relations between the United States and Venezuela. Sometimes the detainees were in prison, other times under house arrest. Since last year, they have been held in a single cell in the underground prison of Venezuela’s secret police, where the United Nations has documented irregularities and human rights abuses in the case of at least one of them.

Among the other Americans being held in Venezuela is Matthew Heath, a Navy veteran who was arrested in the northern Venezuelan state of Falcón in 2020. The Venezuelan government claims he was spying on critical infrastructure. Heath’s family and the US government said he was innocent and that he was detained because of his nationality.

Two other Americans who are still jailed, Airan Berry and Luke Denman, retired Special Forces soldiers, were arrested in 2020 after they tried to invade Venezuela by boat as part of a failed plot to overthrow Maduro.

The Trump administration severed diplomatic relations with Venezuela in 2019, closed the US embassy in Caracas and imposed a blockade on Venezuelan oil. A year later, the Justice Department indicted Maduro and more than a dozen other Venezuelan officials on drug trafficking charges, accusing them of facilitating cocaine shipments to the United States.

Mariana Martinez and Isayen Herrera collaborated with the report.

Anatoly Kurmanaev is a correspondent based in Mexico City from where he covers Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Before joining the Mexico correspondent in 2021, he spent eight years reporting from Caracas on Venezuela and the neighboring region. @akurmanaev

Ken Vogel covers the confluence of money, politics and influence from Washington. He is also the author of Big Money: 2.5 Billion Dollars, One Suspicious Vehicle, and a Pimp — on the Trail of the Ultra-Rich Hijacking American Politics.