Venezuela frees imprisoned Americans after talks with the US
Venezuela’s authoritarian government released at least two imprisoned Americans on Tuesday, a possible turning point in the Biden administration’s relationship with Russia’s staunchest ally in the Western Hemisphere.
The release came after a rare trip by a high-level US delegation to Venezuela over the weekend to meet with President Nicolás Maduro, a move that is part of a broader effort to advance the US government’s agenda in developing countries. autocrats who may be reconsidering their ties to President Vladimir Putin, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Talks with Venezuela, a country with huge proven oil reserves, took on a great deal of urgency after President Biden announced Tuesday that the United States will ban imports of Russian oil and gas due to the invasion. That move is expected to further reduce the availability of crude oil on the world market and could push up gasoline prices at a time when inflation has risen at the fastest pace in 40 years.
“This is a step we are taking to inflict more damage on Putin, but there will also be costs here in the United States,” said US President Joe Biden.
US officials said the prisoner release was not part of a deal with Venezuela to restart oil sales to the United States, which were banned under the Trump administration. For weeks, American businessmen who have worked in Venezuela have been in informal talks with the Maduro government about resuming the US oil trade.
Over time, Venezuela could help make up the shortfall caused by the Russian oil ban. But industry experts warned that Venezuela’s oil supplies would do little to quickly rein in US gasoline prices and inflation. Increasing that country’s production may take time after years of mismanagement and underinvestment that have decimated the country’s energy sector.
Leading members of the US Congress have also spoken out against attempts to unfreeze relations with Maduro, whose government has been accused by the United Nations of systematic human rights violations.
“Nicolas Maduro is a cancer on our hemisphere and we should not breathe new life into his reign of torture and murder,” Bob Menendez, a Democratic senator from New Jersey who heads the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement Monday.
The freed men are Gustavo Cárdenas, an executive at the US branch of Venezuela’s state oil company who was detained in 2017, and Jorge Alberto Fernández, Biden said in a statement. .
“These men are fathers who lost precious time with their children and with everyone they love and their families have suffered every day of their absence,” he said, adding, “We also remember the names and stories of all Americans who are being held against their will: in Venezuela, in Russia, in Afghanistan, Syria, China, Iran and elsewhere around the world.”
Fernandez, a Cuban-American tourist, was charged with terrorism for flying a drone into Venezuela in February 2021, according to his attorney.
At least eight other US nationals remain jailed in Caracas on charges ranging from embezzlement to terrorism.
The purpose of the US officials’ visit to Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, was to discuss “energy security” and the status of imprisoned Americans, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a news conference.
Maduro said that he received the US delegation at the presidential palace and described the meeting as “respectful, cordial and very diplomatic.” And he stated that the talks will continue. He also said that he will restart negotiations with the country’s opposition.
The Venezuelan government wants to resume oil sales to the United States to take advantage of high oil prices and replace revenue from trade channels it built through the Russian financial system and which have been frozen by Western nations to punish Russian aggression against Russia. Ukraine, according to officials and oil businessmen in the country.
Selling oil directly to the United States would also allow Maduro to fully profit from the highest prices in more than a decade, instead of selling the crude at deep discounts to the network of middlemen he uses to circumvent the US ban. they said.
Before that ban, Venezuela exported most of its oil to the United States, whose Gulf refineries were built to process the country’s heavy crude.
In 2017, Venezuelan security forces arrested six executives from Citgo Petroleum, the US subsidiary of the state oil company, after the Maduro government summoned them to meetings in Caracas. The State Department has said all six detainees are US citizens.
The executives were charged with financial crimes and jailed. His former boss, Nelson Martínez, director of the state oil company, was arrested soon after and died in custody a year later.
The executives’ families and their lawyers have said the men, known as the Citgo 6, are innocent and were detained in Caracas to be used by Maduro as pawns in his negotiations with the United States.
The treatment executives have received has varied according to changes in relations between the United States and Venezuela. Sometimes the detainees were in prison, other times under house arrest. Since last year, they have been held in a single cell in the underground prison of Venezuela’s secret police, where the United Nations has documented irregularities and human rights abuses in the case of at least one of them.
Among the other Americans being held in Venezuela is Matthew Heath, a Navy veteran who was arrested in the northern Venezuelan state of Falcón in 2020. The Venezuelan government claims he was spying on critical infrastructure. Heath’s family and the US government said he was innocent and that he was detained because of his nationality.
Two other Americans who are still jailed, Airan Berry and Luke Denman, retired Special Forces soldiers, were arrested in 2020 after they tried to invade Venezuela by boat as part of a failed plot to overthrow Maduro.
The Trump administration severed diplomatic relations with Venezuela in 2019, closed the US embassy in Caracas and imposed a blockade on Venezuelan oil. A year later, the Justice Department indicted Maduro and more than a dozen other Venezuelan officials on drug trafficking charges, accusing them of facilitating cocaine shipments to the United States.
Mariana Martinez and Isayen Herrera collaborated with the report.
Anatoly Kurmanaev is a correspondent based in Mexico City from where he covers Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Before joining the Mexico correspondent in 2021, he spent eight years reporting from Caracas on Venezuela and the neighboring region. @akurmanaev
Ken Vogel covers the confluence of money, politics and influence from Washington. He is also the author of Big Money: 2.5 Billion Dollars, One Suspicious Vehicle, and a Pimp — on the Trail of the Ultra-Rich Hijacking American Politics.