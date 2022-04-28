Venezuela frees imprisoned Americans after talks with the US

Selling oil directly to the United States would also allow Maduro to fully profit from the highest prices in more than a decade, instead of selling the crude at deep discounts to the network of middlemen he uses to circumvent the US ban. they said.

Before that ban, Venezuela exported most of its oil to the United States, whose Gulf refineries were built to process the country’s heavy crude.

In 2017, Venezuelan security forces arrested six executives from Citgo Petroleum, the US subsidiary of the state oil company, after the Maduro government summoned them to meetings in Caracas. The State Department has said all six detainees are US citizens.

The executives were charged with financial crimes and jailed. His former boss, Nelson Martínez, director of the state oil company, was arrested soon after and died in custody a year later.

The executives’ families and their lawyers have said the men, known as the Citgo 6, are innocent and were detained in Caracas to be used by Maduro as pawns in his negotiations with the United States.

The treatment executives have received has varied according to changes in relations between the United States and Venezuela. Sometimes the detainees were in prison, other times under house arrest. Since last year, they have been held in a single cell in the underground prison of Venezuela’s secret police, where the United Nations has documented irregularities and human rights abuses in the case of at least one of them.

Among the other Americans being held in Venezuela is Matthew Heath, a Navy veteran who was arrested in the northern Venezuelan state of Falcón in 2020. The Venezuelan government claims he was spying on critical infrastructure. Heath’s family and the US government said he was innocent and that he was detained because of his nationality.