Venezuela, Maduro: EU observers come to spy on the elections – Last Hour

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has accused the members of the European Union (EU) Observation Mission, which intervened in the electoral process of last November 21 in Venezuela for the choice of governors and mayors, of " having been more spies than international observers ".



In a public intervention to take stock of the votes won by the ruling PSUV party, and which was also attended by the opposition groups, the head of state, the state TV VTV reported, argued that “they moved freely for everything. the country spying on Venezuelan social, economic and political life “.



They came, he insisted, “to spy on the electoral process and to try to find even a single element to try to tarnish Venezuela. But the European Union was unable to do so and the electoral process was flawless”.



About 100 communicated observers, coordinated by Portuguese MEP Isabel Santos, visited all Venezuelan states and two days after the vote they published a preliminary report in which they stated, among other things, that “the elections were held in better conditions than in previous appointments “of the same type, even if” the independence of the National Electoral Council (Cne) must be strengthened “. In terms of the findings that emerged during the work of the Mission, Santo explained that” we noted how the political campaign was marked by an extensive use of state resources and that, despite the possibility of sanctioning this excess of funding and publicity, nothing has been done by the National Electoral Council “, of which” the independence and sanctioning capacity will have to be strengthened in the future ” . (HANDLE).

