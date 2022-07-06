Venezuela: Nicolás Maduro and his speech on Independence Day – Venezuela – International

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, affirmed this Tuesday in the midst of the celebration of the 211 years of the signing of the Act of its Independence that Venezuela lives with the “certainty” of its gradual economic recovery and with “careful political stability.”

“We live this national date with the certainty of our gradual economic recovery, of political stability cared for and defended by all and of a true cultural renaissance and of the values ​​of Venezuela,” Maduro said in a video broadcast before the start of the parade. civic-military to commemorate the date, in the Paseo Los Próceres de Caracas.

Although he was not present at the event, for two years he has not attended the parade and is careful to be present in open spaces, the national president granted, through the video, permission to hold the parade.

Not without first calling on the members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) to maintain “maximum alert” “against the Santanderist curse that in its last days has shown itself to be more aggressive and spiteful against the spirit of (Simón) Bolívar.”

Maduro insisted that the independence struggle marked “a long, but firm path” that requires, even at this time, sacrifices and courage to sustain the Republic.

“Independence is not and has never been a static and closed fact. It is a living possibility that requires from us the courage to sustain, day by day, the freedom that we were inherited, independence demands from us the audacity to update it to warmth of the changes that the world is experiencing without giving up on principles,” he stressed.

As long as empires exist, everything we have and love is at risk

Likewise, he argued that “as long as empires exist, everything we have and love is at risk.”

Following Maduro’s words, the civic-military parade took place in which 12,023 military, police and civilian officials participated, according to the state channel Venezolana de Televisión (VTV) during the broadcast.

Venezuelan Independence Day celebrations.

Venezuela has ‘reconquered’ independence

For his part, the Minister of Defense of Venezuela, Vladimir Padrino López, assured this Tuesday, during the acts for the celebration of the 211th anniversary of the signing of the Act of Declaration of Independence, that in his country “the national independence”.

“We have managed to reconquer, quoting the words of Simón Bolívar, the most precious asset of the country, which is our national independence.“, said the minister during the act to honor the independence hero Simón Bolívar at the National Pantheon, in Caracas, broadcast by the state channel Venezolana de Televisión (VTV).

Independence day celebrations in Venezuela.

The minister recalled the late President Hugo Chávez, leader of the so-called Bolivarian revolution, and pointed out that he is the “protagonist” of this reconquest.

“We have reconquered national independence because we all know how the independence spirit of our patriots vanished 200 years ago (…) That revolution of July 5, 1811, which undertook a long road to freedom, we are traveling that road today in the form of the Bolivarian revolution,” he asserted.

Padrino referred to the revolutionary character of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), when his day was also celebrated, and assured that the strength of the independence era is in its members.

Venezuelans are increasingly dependent on all orders

“The imperialists do not interpret that the original spirit of that July 5, 1811 is alive in the people and has never fainted,” he said.

In contrast, the anti-Chavistas grouped in the Unitary Platform ratified this Tuesday their commitment that “true independence” arrives in Venezuela.

In a statement, they insisted that Venezuelans are “increasingly dependent on all levels” and that issues such as food sovereignty or political independence “have become hollow phrases far removed from reality.”

*With information from EFE

