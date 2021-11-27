Venezuela, the latest elections show that the popular left can win if it exists

The relationship between rulers and governed constitutes the fundamental hub of the modern state. Its correct functioning allows a correct registration of social needs and requests, starting government action on the most appropriate paths and allowing to prevent the problems that may arise – including the most dramatic and global ones such as climate change, pandemics , poverty – and to give an adequate response by assuming the interest of citizenship as a fundamental criterion of reference. It must be recognized that, at the basis of many virulent no vax and similar events that have recently taken place in the richest part of the planet, there is also a crisis of confidence in the state, increasingly considered, unfortunately not without foundation, as a mere tool at the service of economic and financial power.

Another manifestation of this crisis of confidence is represented by decrease in voter turnout or from the affirmation of characters of an undemocratic and racist culture, such as Jair Bolsonaro and the Chilean José Antonio Kast or like the success of another such example, the candidate for the Elysée Éric Zemmour (for now only in polls).

To combat these phenomena that lead to the death of the very concept of collectivity and therefore to the end of the human species, it is important to develop systems that allow the effective participation of citizens in the choices of all kinds that concern them. The first of those guarantees is respect for the vote expressed. For this reason it is interesting to study electoral experiences and those of popular participation.

Unjustly reviled by the often superficial international media and at times openly and brutally liars and manipulators, the Venezuela constitutes an important example from this point of view, starting with the extremely high number of electoral appointments of various kinds that have been registered in the country in the last twenty years, twenty-nine. I had confirmation of this during my participation in the international observation mission of the Venetian municipal and regional elections held on Sunday 21 November 2021.

A first element to underline in this regard is the pre-eminent role played by the National Electoral Council, an impartial body that enjoys, as I was able to personally ascertain during the mission, the unconditional trust of all the parties in the running, be they government or opposition. During the voting period, the Armed Forces also submit to the Council, which carry out the tasks relating to the protection of public order in the context of the “Republic” Plan.

A second element is the voting system, which has an IT and a manual aspect and, consequently, a double guarantee against the carrying out of fraud of any kind.

A third element is the existing combination between conducting elections and dialogue between government and opposition. The patient and painstaking work of persuasion carried out by the PSUV and the president Nicolás Maduro made it possible to include in these elections additional sectors, hitherto refractory to participate, leaving out only the marginal extremist sectors led by the highly discredited Juan Guaidó. Evidence of these further advances in national political dialogue is represented by the highly calm and relaxed atmosphere that reigns inside and outside the polling stations.

Participation was 41.8%, a rate similar to what we have recently had in Italy: to be an electoral appointment of similar significance, is clearly improving compared to the most recent Venezuelan electoral appointments. Everywhere, except in the states of Zulia, Nueva Esparta and Cojedes, the PSUV, the party of Hugo Chávez and Maduro. In Zulia, an important oil state, the candidate of the Mesa de Unidad democratica, Manuel Rosales, who emerges as Maduro’s probable antagonist in the next presidential elections.

In conclusion, a real miracle of democracy, taking into account the social and political divide, the pandemic and senseless sanctions applied by the United States and the European Union. As for the latter, it is definitely necessary to abolish them and the European Union, which participated with a delegation of its own observers, noting the correctness of the electoral procedures, must decide to overcome the resistance of the extremist right, one of whose leaders in Spain is the father of that of one of the marginal parties that have called for abstention in Venezuela. But the United States must also decide to do so and must as soon as possible free the Venetian diplomat Alex Saab, who have captured in Cape Verde and are holding prisoner with reasons for me without any foundation.

For us Italians, this umpteenth victory for Chavismo is proof of the fact that a people’s left can win. As long as it exists.