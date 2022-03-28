Venezuela vs Colombia: At what time does the national team play and where to watch the game | Qatar 2022 Qualifying

Players from Colombia celebrate the 3-0 lead during a match of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Bolivia. Photo: Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

All or nothing. The Colombian team faces Venezuela tomorrow in the last day of the Qatar 2022 qualifiers with the aim of taking the three points, hoping that Peru does not beat Paraguay and thus keep the playoff quota for the World Cup.

If you are interested in reading more about sports, you can enter here

The direct quotas to Qatar 2022 were defined last date. Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay secured their ticket to the World Cup. Eyes will be on Colombia, which faces Venezuela; Peru, which receives Paraguay and Chile, which plays against the sky blue. The tricolor, the Incas and ‘La Roja’ are the teams that fight for the quota playoff.

Can read: Reinaldo Rueda: “Venezuela is an evaluation of whether we have what to go to the World Cup with”

At what time will Colombia play against Venezuela?

Despite the guaranteed quotas, the entire qualifying round will be played at the same time. That is, the party Venezuela vs. Colombia, as well as the remaining four, will be at 6:30 pm. Gol Caracol will transmit the commitment of the national team.

You may be interested in: The seeds planted by the Pékerman era

What has to happen for Colombia to win the playoff?

In addition to being obliged to beat Venezuela as a visitor, the tricolor will have to wait for Peru I didn’t beat Paraguay. That in a first scenario. The other option is for the national team to tie and for those led by Ricardo Gareca to lose the match and Chile not beat Uruguay.