Venezuelan actor Marcos Campos passed away

Early this Sunday, April 3, Venezuelan actor Marcos Campos died at his 66-year-old home in La Pastora, Caracas.

According to a report by journalist Santiago Gutiérrez, the artist apparently died of a heart attack. A unit from the Scientific and Criminal Investigations Corps moved to the residence to carry out the pertinent inquiries.

Gutiérrez pointed out that the actor had been meeting with friends in a share in La Pastora. And at dawn, when he was going down the stairs of the second floor of his residence, he fainted because, presumably, he suffered a heart attack.

Marcos Campos career

On October 16, 1955, Marcos Campos was born in Anaco, Anzoátegui state. However, when he was still a child he moved with his family to Caracas. There he enrolled at the Central University of Venezuela to study law, but did not finish his degree.

Simultaneously, Campos was dedicated to acting and theater. He entered Radio Caracas Television and in 1981 he made his debut on Venezuelan television with the telenovela Luisana Miastarring Mayra Alejandra and Jean Carlo Simancas.

He also appeared in other dramas such as Sweet illusion, Queen of Hearts, contempt and Juda’s womanbefore entering Venevisión.

Marcos Campos made more than 15 plays and 16 feature films. He also had several special appearances in the humorous program Radio Rochelle. For a time, she was also a member of RCTV’s acting school. She had 35 years of artistic career.

After the closure of RCTV, the actor decided to retire from the media and dedicate himself to the theater.

