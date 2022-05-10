Venezuelan Gerardo Parra retires from the Major Leagues

Nationals broadcaster Dan Kolko announced during MASN’s broadcast of Sunday’s game against the Angels that Gerardo Parra decided to opt for withdrawal and will join the Washington front office as a special assistant, reports Mark Zuckerman.

The decision of Gerardo Parra ending his playing career isn’t much of a surprise after he opted not to report to Triple-A Rochester when he failed to earn a spot on the Nationals Opening Day roster. He was later released on May 1 and, after weighing his options on the open market, Parra ultimately chose to hang up his shoes.

Numbers for life:

Gerardo Parra, 35 years old, 5’10 tall and 180 pounds, he had a .275 batting average, 1,335 hits, 90 home runs, 532 RBIs, and 633 runs scored. He won 2 Gold Glove Awards and 1 World Series with the Washington Nationals.

Parra played a total of 1,519 games in the MLB Spread over 12 seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Milwaukee Brewers, Baltimore Orioles, Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals, he also played another 47 games with the NPB’s Yomiuri Giants in 2020.

Parra has not said anything about his withdrawal, but his major league career ended. However, it is not known if he intends to play in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League to retire.

