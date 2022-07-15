Venezuelan Migrant Who Lost His Wife and Daughter Speaks Out in the Darién Jungle – NBC Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A Venezuelan migrant living in Salt Lake City who lost his wife and daughter in the Darien jungle in an attempt to pursue the “American dream” has broken his silence.

At least four Venezuelan migrants have died this week in the Darién jungle, which stretches between Colombia and Panama, trying to reach the United States. Edwel Chirinos lost his wife and daughter while they were trying to cross that jungle to meet him again.

“They sent me (a) video with my daughter on a motorcycle. From then on I don’t know anything about her anymore. I wrote to them on Monday morning and I’m beginning to suspect. On Monday night they write to me from a number, because my wife is in very poor health and they tell me I have to pay $1,000 to show her to me. I (asked) if she is kidnapped, if she is alive, and I asked for a photo and they told me: ‘You don’t set the rules here, I set them ‘” Chirinos says.

Until then, Edwel had hoped to be reunited with his family.

Chirinos says that “this is an inhospitable jungle. It is something that I would not wish on anyone. I would never send them out there. No matter how strong you are, strength is not worth it there. It is resistance. When you enter, you want to return. look for a dream and you truncate your life. Very few are those who leave. There are many bodies that you walk and see hanging on the trees”.

The man said that he has only been able to see the bodies of his wife and daughter through a photo.

Chirinos’ chilling account continues: “The only thing we know is that they are still in the river where they drowned, because the boy who passed on the information told me that he threw the baby and the mother into the river so that a government entity would pick them up where It flows out. It’s crazy, torture not being able to bury your daughter”.

When Chirinos was asked what the “American dream” is for him, he said “the worst, the worst.”

“And with this tragedy, it’s worse. Many people think that money does everything. We seek a better quality of life without knowing the risk we are running. There are many parents who are putting their children’s lives at risk,” he said.

David Smolansky, the Organization of American States commissioner for Venezuelan migrants and refugees, says that at least 17,000 citizens of Venezuela are currently fleeing to other countries.

Smolansky says that they are concerned with this second half of the year where the numbers are not encouraging. “A stampede of at least 250,000 is expected by the end of the year. The only solution to stop this human landslide in Venezuela is through the restoration of democracy. If not, we will continue to see people throwing themselves into the water or the Caribbean Sea,” he added. the.