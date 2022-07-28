Venezuelan migrants drowned in the Rio Grande, US-Mexico border – Other Cities – Colombia

José Gregorio Flórez and Angie Gutiérrez Aguilar, a Venezuelan couple in love, living in the San José de los Campanos neighborhood of Cartagena, made a long journey to the border between Mexico and the United States in search of the American dream, but they found death in the treacherous waters of the Rio Grande.

“My brother left Cartagena on May 18 for Bogotá. From there they went to Panama. Then to Honduras, they crossed the jungle for several days, and we were always in contact. The last time we spoke they were already in Mexico, it was June 24 when he calls me and tells me: ‘We’re going to pass,'” Greislis Andreina Flórez Salcedo, sister of Jose Gregorio, told EL TIEMPO.

A coyote on the phone told them about the tragedy



José Gregorio Flórez, killed in ‘the hole’.

What came for this family were days of uncertainty. Dozens of unanswered calls.

But they, optimists, thought that they were already in the United States.

Sadly, the answer about the situation of the adventurers had it a coyote who told them about the tragedy over the phone:



“His brother drowned. The wife slipped from one of the stones and fell into the Rio Grande. Her brother jumped in to save her and the current carried them away.”

José Gregorio had lived in Cartagena for five years, where he had come in search of a better quality of life. The one he didn’t find in Venezuela.

“They died on June 24 at 7:50 p.m. in the Acuña sector,” says Víctor Luis Flórez Salcedo, the victim’s brother, based in Cartagena, and who has motorcycle taxis as a trade.

With a symbolic ceremony, relatives

they were fired on the beaches of Cartagena

“The Rio Grande is short but at 7 at night the floodgates open and they passed by around 7:30 and the current took them away,” says Víctor Luis, dismayed.

The lifeless body of José Gregorio was recovered downstream at the point known as Piedras Negras, and spent several days in a morgue. The young woman never appeared.

The body of this 30-year-old man could never be repatriated because they charged two thousand dollars to the relatives for the transfer of the body to Cartagena.

To say goodbye to their loved one, the Flórez Salcedo family and friends went to the Parque Lineal in the Crespo neighborhood in Cartagena, and there they raised prayers in front of the sea and launched white balloons to say goodbye to José Gregorio, even from a distance, and in a nation that is not even his homeland.

Cartagena

