Health

Venezuelan scientists develop kit to diagnose kidney stones by wet method

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 24 1 minute read

Venezuelan scientists belonging to the Fundación de Altos Estudios (IDEA) developed a kit to diagnose kidney stones by the wet method, a feat achieved through a technique called crystallography, which deals with the spatial distribution of atoms. have to study. and molecules.

In this sense, Dr. Rodolfo Vargas, researcher and coordinator of the IDEA Molecular Structure Unit, said that “thanks to the expertise in crystallography and the equipment we have in the Molecular Structure Unit, we have been able to develop a kit for kidney transplantation by the wet method.” Qualitative analysis of calculus”.

The expert explained that the kit allows to characterize eight different types of kidney stones that are commonly presented by patients visiting health centres. On his part, Euceris Jimenez, the person in charge of the IDEA projects, explained that the kit comes as an alternative technique to crystallographic analysis, “We want to serve the population before chronic kidney disease occurs,” he said.

In turn, he added that the results of the chemical analysis help specialists in the field of urology determine the cause of urinary stones as well as follow up with patients to investigate why they develop the condition. In this regard, he explained that kidney stones can be caused by pathology in the anatomy of the urinary tract or by a change in the type of diet.

VTV/DS/LM

(tagstotranslate) news

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

The sauna, the secret of well-being for the Finns

January 10, 2023

Stronger Hair: It’s Viral Peppermint Oil That Makes Hair Stronger

3 days ago

: The emotional well-being of the teams, key in the HR strategy for 2023 ::

January 12, 2023

COMPANY / Emotional well-being: the key to team communication

January 23, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button