Venezuelan scientists develop kit to diagnose kidney stones by wet method

Venezuelan scientists belonging to the Fundación de Altos Estudios (IDEA) developed a kit to diagnose kidney stones by the wet method, a feat achieved through a technique called crystallography, which deals with the spatial distribution of atoms. have to study. and molecules.

In this sense, Dr. Rodolfo Vargas, researcher and coordinator of the IDEA Molecular Structure Unit, said that “thanks to the expertise in crystallography and the equipment we have in the Molecular Structure Unit, we have been able to develop a kit for kidney transplantation by the wet method.” Qualitative analysis of calculus”.

The expert explained that the kit allows to characterize eight different types of kidney stones that are commonly presented by patients visiting health centres. On his part, Euceris Jimenez, the person in charge of the IDEA projects, explained that the kit comes as an alternative technique to crystallographic analysis, “We want to serve the population before chronic kidney disease occurs,” he said.

In turn, he added that the results of the chemical analysis help specialists in the field of urology determine the cause of urinary stones as well as follow up with patients to investigate why they develop the condition. In this regard, he explained that kidney stones can be caused by pathology in the anatomy of the urinary tract or by a change in the type of diet.

VTV/DS/LM