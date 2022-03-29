Venezuelan Selena surprised on the first day of the contest in “From mouth to mouth”

Andrea Loreto will go to the final next Thursday. Courtesy.

This Monday began the contest of “Word of mouth that is looking for the Selena tica, although it could well be the Selena chama.

This is because the first winner of the competition was Andrea Loreto, a Venezuelan living in our country, who performed the famous piece “Bidi bidi bom bom” and who in two touches put the viewers of the program in the bag who chose her as the first finalist.

Andre competed against María Fernanda Jara, one of the güilas that we presented a few days ago and who told us that she has been a fan of the gringa-Mexican artist since she was a little girl. In other words, the competition was very rough.

The girl has lived in Tiquicia for six years and showed great confidence on stage and knowledge of the singer, as she did all the steps and gestures she used to do.

She admitted that she hesitated to participate because she was not Costa Rican, but a friend convinced her and she jumped into the water.

“I am super happy and very excited because I think that the best thing we get from this experience are the people we meet, I can say that all my colleagues are incredible and I really carry them in my heart, even if I don’t win. The best gift is to live this experience and meet these people”, assured the winner, before thanking the many people who supported her.

Andrea Loreto beat María Fernanda Jara by a lot. Courtesy.

The winner achieved just over 4,600 votes during the 10 minutes that the voting lasted on the program’s Facebook.

Andre affirms that in recent days she has been very active on social networks asking her acquaintances to vote for her, but without a doubt, those were the minority, since the number of “likes” she received was thanks to her talent and good energy. .

This Tuesday and Wednesday will be the two other dates of the contest, which will end next Thursday with the confrontation between the winners of each day.

Let’s remember that the winner of the reality show will be given a flat screen, a dinner, two nights in a beach hotel, a spa day, a makeover, a makeup kit, a month of dance classes, four singing classes, a coffee maker, a microwave oven and the opportunity to perform on a date of Teletica’s Verano Toreado.