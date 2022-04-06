Venezuelan was elected president of the Spanish Banking Association

Venezuelans continue to make history in the world. Such is the case of Alejandra Kindelán Oteyza who was unanimously elected president of the Spanish Banking Association (AEB). In this way, she becomes the first woman to preside over the institution since her birth in 1977.

The 50-year-old from Caracas will preside over the AEB for a period of four years, replacing José María Roldán, who in April 2021 announced his resignation to seek a third term.

Kindelán expressed his gratitude for the support received by all the entities and the honor of representing them and succeeding Roldán in the position.

It also committed to collaborating with entities to respond to the major challenges in the sector, such as the digital transformation of banking or the transition to green finance, and to work to bring the sector closer to society and to better understand the role of banks.

Kindelán has developed most of his professional career in the financial sector. Until now, she has been director of the Research, Public Policy and Institutional Relations Service of Banco Santander.

She has also been a member of the Board of Santander Consumer Finance in Europe (SCF) and of Banco Santander Argentina, as well as Executive Vice President of the Business Advisory Council to the OECD and President of the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee of the European Banking Federation, among other positions. in executive or advisory committees of academic institutions and the sector.

