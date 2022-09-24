Venezuelans Big Soto and Danny Ocean release “Chimbo”

Venezuelan singer, songwriter, rapper and ragpicker Gustavo Rafael Guerrero Soto, better known on the music scene as Big Soto, merges his talent with his friend and compatriot Daniel Alejandro Morales Reyes, who artistically calls himself Danny Ocean, to create “Chimbo”a song about a breakup that refers to the moment where you drift, without knowing the future of your heart.

This collaboration between Big Soto and Danny Oceanis now available on all digital music platforms.

Composed by this pair of talented artists, with the production of Neneto, “Chimbo” tells the story of a love breakup and all the pain that the separation leaves behind, believing that this time the relationship will have a futureleaving you aimlessly, not knowing what to do with all that was built in the relationship.

The singers name the song with the word “Chimbo”referring to the reaction with bad intention or the falsehood that existed in the promise that could have occurred in the relationship.

The audiovisual that accompanies this release is a satire of the media trial between the American actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. It should be noted that Big Soto and Danny Ocean have expressed their creativity and talent in each part of this new single, giving their audience a song that is part of the soundtrack of their lives.

On the other hand, Big Soto has become one of the most important exponents of the urban genre in Latin America, creating music in the company of international artists such as Danny Ocean.

“We are going to put this number one trend song”, “Big Soto has taken his visuals to another level, too much respect for this brother”, “brothers are breaking it”, “two great Venezuelan artists releasing this great success and each as always, giving his best to get us good music”, “Danny Ocean and Big Soto the perfect combination”, “since I discovered this artist I haven’t stopped surprising myself, one song is better than the other” and many more, are the comments of the fans on “Chimbo”.