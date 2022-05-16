Venezuelans mourned the death of América Alonso

On Sunday, actress María Golajovski Zaira, artistically known as América Alonso, died at the age of 86. The interpreter born in the former Yugoslavia emigrated to Venezuela in 1948 and took over the screens by participating in plays, soap operas and movies.

After learning the sad news, figures from the cultural sector lamented his departure and recalled his artistic career of more than half a century. “Today we are less. The extraordinary actress América Alonso died”, indicated the theater director Héctor Manrique.

“Moved by the death of América Alonso, an actress of the highest carats in theater, television and cinema. She was my neighbor for many years in Colinas de Bello Monte. She was a cordial, cultured and very talkative woman. I will miss her,” cultural journalist Aquilino José Mata wrote on Twitter.

Likewise, users on Twitter lamented the death of the actress and remembered her talent. “I feel nostalgic for that beautiful time. América Alonso’s voice was unique and with a very special accent,” wrote Marisol R.

“In Cases and Household ItemsAmérica Alonso, together with the Cuban actor Jorge Félix, made us spend a time of joyful recreation, ”said another user on networks.

The actress emigrated to Venezuela in 1948. Upon her arrival in the country, she recalled that together with her mother she lived through the horrors of World War II, including her time in the concentration camps, on September 18, 1948.

His theatrical debut was in 1952 with Our Natasha by Alejandro Casona. He also worked at the People’s Theater. Later, he applied his acting skills in the National Television of Venezuela and participated in the launch of Radio Caracas Television in 1953.

One of his most memorable roles was in the film Crab by Roman Chalbaud.

Her first marriage was with Mario Bertoul, in 1959. Roberto and Alejandro Bertoul were born from the relationship. She then was married for a while to Daniel Farías. Both devoted themselves completely to theatrical art, relying on their close friend Carlos Giménez.

