Venezuelans who prosper in Peru (and what they bring to the country that hosts them)

  • Guillermo D. Olmo @BBCgolmo
  • BBC News World correspondent in Peru

Venezuelan in Lima.

Peru has become one of the preferred destinations for Venezuelans who leave their country due to the crisis they have been suffering for years.

The latest estimates from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) indicate that there are 1.28 million Venezuelans in the country.

Their influx has been a great challenge and is often associated with an alleged increase in citizen insecurity that the Prime Minister, Aníbal Torres, has set as the “biggest problem” in the country and has led the government to declare a state of emergency in the provinces of Lima and Callao, the most populated.

However, a recent study by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and the Antonio Ruiz de Montoya University points out that “the coverage of many media outlets generates a distorted perception of the magnitude of Venezuelan crime and the idea of ​​a causal link between migration and criminality. “.

