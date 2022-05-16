Vengeance Flames | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

Stephen King is one of the writers with the most film adaptations of his literary work, however, the author has not always been satisfied with the mixed results he has seen from his books on the big screen, not even when Stanley Kubrick directed The Shining – 92% based on King’s novel of the same name. Another example is the adaptation of one of his most successful works, Firestarterin the movie Flames of Vengeance – 39%, by Mark L. Lester. The writer did not hesitate to express his dissatisfaction with the film, despite the fact that the film was quite faithful to the source material. This 1984 film starred a very young Drew Barrymore, David Keith and George C. Scott.

King’s terror does not go out of style and the proof is the most recent adaptations of his novels to film and television, as well as the reboots of the tapes based on the writer’s novels. This year comes the new version of Firestarterretitled as Flames of Vengeance – 37%. Now directed by Keith Thomas and starring Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Zac Efron and Sydney Lemmon.

The plot of the screenplay adapted by Scott Teems centers on Andy and Vicky, parents who have been on the run for more than a decade in a desperate attempt to hide their daughter Charlie from a shadowy US agency hell-bent on harnessing her incredible gift to turn fire into a weapon of mass destruction. Andy taught Charlie how to harness her strange power, usually triggered by anger or pain. But when Charlie turns 11, the fire becomes increasingly difficult to control. After an unexpected incident reveals the location of her family, a mysterious operative sets out to find Charlie to get her once and for all. But Charlie has other plans

According to critics’ reviews, this remake of King’s classic doesn’t do much to patch up the mistakes of the previous adaptation. On the other hand, it is said that it does not stand up as an interesting proposal within the horror genre either, since the images fail to surprise or be memorable, much less terrifying. It is mentioned that Flames of Vengeance – 37% have problems with character development, building a convincing atmosphere, and using superfluous dialogue. In addition to the fact that it does not propose anything new, it is also noted that it does not present anything different for those who hoped to find something better in this new version.

Although there are more negative reviews than positive ones, the critics who defend this film have some interesting arguments, in which they point out that it is a film that gradually builds its tension, until it becomes claustrophobic and shocking in its final stretch. This sector of criticism adds that the director was able to give a very appropriate rereading of the source material and manages to give a very successful style to certain key moments in history. One of the aspects that critics highlight the most is the performance of the actress Kiera Armstrongwith a magnetic and creepy performance that makes this project worth seeing.

Here is a compilation of reviews that could help you decide whether to see this movie in theaters or wait for a streaming platform to arrive.

Laura Ugarte from Pulp Fiction Movies:

The characters are not fully developed and that sometimes gives the feeling that the events happen very quickly (…) it is a story that has captivating details, but that does not propose anything new…

Sergio Paz from Spoiler Time:

Throughout the 94 minutes, the story, which begins at a leisurely pace, becomes increasingly claustrophobic and, like a ticking time bomb, will define itself in the last moments.

Maria Paula Rios from Admit One:

… it is structured based on the action, all the time we run away with the protagonists. This makes the narrative have holes, there are many loose ends in the story; unfinished.

Rocio Cespedes from four bastards:

Thomas’ intent and performances make for an easy going and entertaining film. Far from being like the version of Drew Barrymore, but with decisions that immerse us in a family with mental abilities and meet a girl who fights against that “evil” in the form of flames.

Joseph Philip Coria from The universal:

Keith Thomas narrates in a naturalistic, slightly artificial visual style, with the help of the veteran Karim Hussain, revealing an eye for photographing the dangerous flames in scenes that are key to the story.

Sebastian Arismendi from The Web Chair:

The “horror” scenes appear to have been lifted from X-men: New mutans. The music is excessive and does not give time to contemplate the sounds that could exploit.

Paul O. Scholz of Clarion:

…a story that at first is followed with some interest, but the attention then begins to fade and practically disappears a few minutes before the denouement. The ending is not only bland but incomprehensible.

Federico Carestia from spoilers:

The weakest perhaps is the linearity of the story, where things happen one after another without much time for development.

Marcelo Stiletano from The nation:

A correct narration and the convincing final sequence should be enough for the satisfaction of the fans of the genre.

Loneliness Hill from Movie Freaks:

Stephen King is very demanding with his novels, from the very conception (…) I think he deserves much better than this new and weak adaptation of his novel Firestarter.

