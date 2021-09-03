Venice 2021, Oscar Isaac lands on the Lido with three films

“I used a fire extinguisher in the gym, defaced a wall, just stupid things”, at school Oscar Isaac was definitely a naughty and, who knows, maybe that’s why in his Latin charm and his slightly slanted smile we still perceive that tip of transgression that made us love him so much in Star Wars, X-Men but also in Show Me a Hero, the HBO miniseries he directed and starred in that earned him the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. But the best is apparently yet to come, because this year it looks like the Guatemalan-American actor will be returning to the big screen in the roles of true adventurer / desert warrior / gambler seeking revenge /, what can we want. more? Oscar Isaac is expected at the seventy-eighth edition of the Venice Film Festival with three films: Dunes of Villeneuve, The Cards Counter by Paul Schrader and the HBO TV series Scenes From a Marriage. Stay Tuned.

Born in 1979, in addition to the past as a difficult student to manage, we know that the actor was born in Guatemala, but soon (he was only five months old) he moved to Miami in Florida where he grew up. His debut in professional acting began as a boy, right in Miami Beach, at the Area Stage Company, when art director John Rodaz cast him for a comedy. His debut as an actor in a drama instead was in 1996 with Illtown, but for the most important roles you have to wait until 2006 when he plays Saint Joseph in the biblical epic The Nativity Story, alongside Keisha Castle-Hughes and especially in 2013 when she starred in the Coen brothers’ film Inside Llewyn Davis. The film wins the Grand Prix at Cannes and Isaac is nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Musical Film. From there we see it in the science fiction film Ex Machina, in the 6 episodes of Show Me a Hero (where he plays New York politician Nick Wasicsko), in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi And The rise of Skywalker. Isaac then also starred in X-Men: Apocalypse in 2016 and in the historical drama about the Armenian genocide The Promise with Christian Bale.

At the Venice Film Festival Isaac will make his debut on 2 September with The Card Counter in which he plays William Tell, a former soldier who lives as a gambler and who will find himself seeking revenge against an enemy passed between casinos and mysterious financiers. Another highly anticipated (and already sold out) film is Dunes by Villeneuve, out of competition with Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. This is the cinematic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction saga and will have its world premiere on September 3. The miniseries Scenes From a Marriagefinally, it is a sort of remake of the famous and homonymous film by Bergman transposed in a modern key by the Israeli director Hagai Levi and, after its debut at the Venice Film Festival, it will arrive in Italy on 20 September on Sky And NOW. Which version of Isaac will we like the most? It is shortly and we will find out.

