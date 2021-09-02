Venice 2021, the guest star Benedict Cumberbatch

Beautiful, elegant, aristocratic. Looking at it, it looks like it came out of a nineteenth-century painting. It will also be for this reason that Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the most beloved faces of costumed cinema. On the other hand, it is no coincidence that it owes much of its current success to the successful interpretation of the famous British detective Sherlock Holmes. London to the core, Benedict Timothy Carlton Cumberbatch (this is the full name) was born in 1976 from a high-ranking family (it seems that the relationship goes back to King Richard III) and with acting in his blood. Parents Wanda Ventham and Timothy Carlton (full name: Timothy Carlton Congdon Cumerbatch) are in fact both esteemed actors and not surprisingly, many years later, they will take part in the third and fourth season of the TV series. Sherlock, as the investigator’s mother and father.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes. Matthew HorwoodGetty Images

After completing his compulsory studies, Benedict spends a gap year as an English teacher in a Tibetan monastery in Darjeeling, India. Subsequently he completed his studies in Dramaturgy at the University of Manchester before enrolling in the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. In the 90s his first theater engagements arrived, while his television debut was in 2000 in the long-running crime TV series. Heartbeat. After the 2002 short film Hills Like White Elephants, also arrives the first work for the big screen with a small part in Kill the king, film with Tim Roth as Oliver Cromwell. In 2004 he played Stephen Hawking in Hawking, a role that earned him a nomination for the Bafta awards as best actor and winning the Golden Nymph at the Festival de Télévision de Monte-Carlo for Best Actor in a Television Film. He later appeared in the BBC miniseries Dunkirk in the role of Lieutenant Jimmy Langley, while the following year he played Edmund Talbot, the protagonist of the miniseries To the Ends of the Earth based on the William Golding trilogy.

The turning point is 2010. After two intense interpretations in Third Star, as a morphine addicted boy with cancer, and in The Whistleblower, alongside Rachel Weisz, a policewoman who, on a mission in Bosnia-Herzegovina on behalf of the UN, becomes a witness to a sordid trafficking in human beings, is chosen to play Sherlock Holmes, the detective born from the pen of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Flanked by Martin Freeman as Dr. Watson, Benedict Cumberbatch sets his investigations in today’s London and the success is immediate: although the first season has only three episodes, the character enters the hearts of the public who appreciate that healthy mix of arrogance, humor and genius. From this moment on Cumberbatch ceases to be a British actor to become an international star in all respects.

Benedict Cumberbatch is a son of art: both of his parents are actors. Randy HolmesGetty Images

From the following year he joined the cast of two major productions: on the one hand The mole Tomas Alfredson, an old-fashioned spy story set in the 1970s, starring Gary Oldman, Colin Firth and Tom Hardy; on the other War Horse, film by Steven Spielberg, based on the novel of the same name by Michael Morpurgo, which tells of the adventurous life of a horse that, from owner to owner, will witness numerous historical events, including the bloody First World War. Perhaps not everyone knows, but in 2012 he is among the protagonists of the trilogy The Hobbit by JRR Tolkien, background de The Lord of the Rings. A true stone guest, Cumberbatch never appears on the set: the actor limits himself to lending his voice to the Necromancer, the dragon Smaug and Sauron over the three films, demonstrating considerable talent as a voice actor. Two years later he will replicate the experience with The penguins of Madagascar.

The list of collaborations grew considerably in 2013 when the actor took part in four major films: Into Darkness – Star Trek, sequel to JJ Abrams’ reboot of the famous sci-fi TV series, in which he plays the villain Khan; The fifth power by Bill Condon, in which WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is; 12 years a slave by Steve McQueen, a film that tells the dramatic epic of Solomon Northup; Osage County Secrets by John Wells, where he shares the set with Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Ewan McGregor, Chris Cooper and Juliette Lewis.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley at the Oscars ceremony for The Imitation Game. David M. BenettGetty Images

Another great exploit of his comes in 2014 with The Imitation Game, in which he plays Alan Turing, the famous English mathematician who helped decrypt the coded messages generated by the German machine known as the Enigma, but ended up in disgrace due to his homosexuality. His masterful performance earned him numerous Best Actor nominations, including Oscars and Golden Globes. His role in Zoolander 2, sequel to the cult film directed and starring Ben Stiller.

After the investigator and the man of science, another iconic role arrives for our darling who is chosen to take on the role of a Marvel superhero: Doctor Strange, the former mystical surgeon who fights an intergalactic threat after studying in a monastery in Nepal. The interpretation is convincing, Benedict manages to fit well in the part, perhaps also for that famous year spent in Asia when he was a boy, which prompted him to convert to Buddhism. This new role keeps him busy for years to come as Benedict Cumberbatch also appears in Thor: Ragnarok (2017), in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and in upcoming upcoming films Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Benedict Cumberbatch with his wife Sophie Hunter. Dominik BindlGetty Images Loading... Advertisements

Our Benedict, married to actress Sophie Hunter since February 14, 2015, with whom he had three children, is not only Marvel’s neurosurgeon with exceptional powers. At the 78th Venice Film Festival, where he will attend together with Kirsten Dunst and the director Jane Campion, is the protagonist of The Power of the Dog, adaptation of the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage. The story is set in the 1920s and stars two wealthy brothers living in Montana, Phil (Cumberbatch) and George Burbank (Plemons), owners of the largest ranch in the area where they live. When George secretly marries widow Rose (Dunst), Phil, full of rancor, wages a non-stop war to destroy her by involving the woman’s son Peter. Violent and unpredictable, cowboy version Benedict Cumberbatch promises wonders.

